Blue Jays Roberto Clemente Finalist George Springer Speaks on Nomination Itself

Baseball is a team game, but like any professional sport, there are plenty of individual honors, and the Toronto Blue Jays' designated hitter George Springer is not in short supply of any of them as a 3x Silver Slugger, 4x All-Star, and World Series champion.

That said, Springer was just named the Blue Jays' nominee for this year's Roberto Clemente Award, and he has emphasized that this one means more to him than the athletic excellence that he has bestowed, no matter the organization he has played for.

But, let's back up for a second. What is the Roberto Clemente Award?

Well, it was founded in 1971 and was originally known as the Commissioner Award to acknowledge leaders in their communities. Players who go above and beyond in their communities to make a real and positive impact.

Congratulations to George Springer on being named our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award Nominee!



George annually hosts his Bowling Benefit in Toronto, raising funds and awareness for Jays Care Foundation and the Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY).



VOTE NOW:… pic.twitter.com/RRiTe2UJYc — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 14, 2026

However, it was renamed when Hall of Fame member Roberto Clemente perished in a plane crash while travelling to Nicaragua to provide aid to earthquake victims. Now, every September, the 30 organizations name their finalist for the award, and this year the Blue Jays rightfully chose Springer.

SportsNet reporter Hazel Mae spoke with Springer as to why this award is so different than the many accolades he has tallied up throughout his lucrative career:

"This one is not about the game. It's about being a human being and doing what you can to give back to anybody and everybody," stated Springer.

Why Toronto Picked Springer to Represent the Jays

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits a solo home run against the Mariners. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that voting is open, the MLB has released player profiles on every player that has been named by their organization, and they are definitely worth reading, including Springer, who has been an avid member of the community since moving to Canada

Ultimately, this selection has been three years in the works, as he has hosted an annual George Springer Bowling Benefit in Toronto to bring attention to both Jays Care Foundation and the Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) while raising much-needed funds for the programs.

Since starting this event, Springer has raised more than half a million dollars for causes that are near and dear to his heart. As a kid himself, he had to deal with the issues and challenges that come from a persistent stutter, so he has firsthand knowledge of the hurdles these children deal with.

It is important to note that this distinction considers field performance, but it doesn’t solely focus on someone’s highlight reel. It also emphasizes how a player contributes to the team's dynamics both on and off the field. George Springer is one of the best veterans the team could have.

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) reacts after hitting a two rbi single against the Rays. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't a player or fan who wouldn't be able to speak of Springer's professionalism, dedication, humility, and accountability. In fact, usually mentioned before anything he does while swinging a bat.

The Roberto Clemente Award is one of the best parts of baseball, and not only because of the man who wins the incredible title, but also because of all of the work that is highlighted throughout both leagues. Win or lose, this is an honor just to be selected, and the entire organization is thrilled to have Springer representing the Blue Jays.