Key Injured Blue Jays Progressing Closer to Returning With Organization

If there is one thing that would sum up the '26 Toronto Blue Jays, it wouldn't be the team's under-.500 record, but the dreaded injured list, which has not once been lacking in key players, they need to be successful.

However, some good news is coming the team's way regarding outfielder Addison Barger and a pair of starting pitchers: Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber. If the ballclub can get some reinforcements on all fronts, the script for this season will totally flip.

At this point, they are from a point of a hole that they cannot dig out of, and with a day off, plus a return home to Rogers Centre, all the momentum can quickly change in their favor.

Barger's Activation Timetable

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger (47) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After seeing George Springer return to the team, it was a weight off the shoulders of John Schneider and the hitting lineup, but he is still trying to play through the pain of an unhealed fracture, so he doesn't quite look like the 3x Silver Slugger fans are used to just yet.

So, getting Barger back fully healthy will do wonders for the stagnant offense, and as of right now, he is expected to rejoin his team on May 7 for the Jays' next series at Rogers Centre against the Los Angeles Angels.

Pitching Staff Begging For Another Arm (or Two)

The starting rotation has been just limping along as it has been without both Jose Berrios and Shane Bieber for the entirety of the year, as well as Trey Yesavage until his recent activation. On top of the troubles surrounding those three, Cody Ponce is also likely done for the season after an ACL surgery on his right knee.

The Blue Jays need someone to return to the team, and Bieber and Scherzer are finally making some progress in that regard.

This appears to be the closest that Bieber has made it in regards to signs that he could see the team sooner than later, as he threw a 2-up bullpen at Tropicana before the final game of the series against the Rays. He is planning to do another next week before he starts to face live batters.

Shane Bieber sighting 👀



He threw a 2-up bullpen this morning at Tropicana Field ⚾️



📺: Blue Jays Central LIVE on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/Tdco58loNc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 6, 2026

Scherzer's timetable is still a little rocky simply because his forearm doesn't feel the way that he wants it to after throwing, but on a positive note, the tests don't show any structural issues going on. So, there are still some qustions regarding how to get him in less discomfort, but at least he isn't facing a major injury that could sideline him for too long.

As Toronto simply tries to keep its head above water as they weather this injury storm, it will be a breath of fresh air to at least get Barger back in the hitting lineup. They need to lock back in on fundamentals, clean up some defensive mishaps, and last year's runner-ups will be right back in the mix.