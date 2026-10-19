Top Former Blue Jays Players Back on the Free-Agent Market This Offseason

As the American League continues to be fought over between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, the Toronto Blue Jays' front office is creating a chart of offseason needs. After the 2026 World Series, things are going to move quickly for MLB franchises.

Toronto is typically in the mix when it comes to free agency, signing both massive and one-year deals. The franchise has a core with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ernie Clement and Alejandro Kirk; the Blue Jays could use some complementary pieces this offseason, whether from the organization or outside of it.

There are a handful of former Blue Jays who will be back on the open market this free agency, some of whom could entice the front office to think about making a reunion. Here are the most familiar names of free agents who used to don Toronto threads.

SP Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) applauds the fans after being taken out of the game at Rogers Centre. Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One name Blue Jays fans will notice right away is their former ace, Kevin Gausman is back on the free agent market. After spending five seasons with Toronto, the front office traded Gausman to the Chicago Cubs ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.

Gausman finished his 2026 season with a 4.83 ERA with the Cubs over nine games, spanning 50.1 innings. The veteran turns 36 next season, so front offices will keep that in mind when thinking about their 2027 rosters.

As a Blue Jay, Gausman held a 3.62 ERA in 861 innings pitched, striking out 920, and earned his second All-Star Game selection in 2023. While a Gausman reunion is possible, it likely won't be the first priority for the Blue Jays' front office.

OF Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run. Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another former player dealt at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, Daulton Varsho, will be back on the open market this offseason. After spending his best seasons with Toronto, it's likely Varsho and the franchise won't reunite this offseason, especially with Brett Bateman emerging as a center fielder candidate.

In four seasons with the Blue Jays, Varsho was a 12.1 WAR player, won a Gold Glove, and proved he can hit with some power. Freshly 30, Varsho will likely search for a long-term deal, as Spotrac.com sees his market value sitting at two years, $26.8 million.

LHP Eric Lauer

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Eric Lauer (56) delivers at Rate Field. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player whom the Blue Jays traded this season, Eric Lauer, is back on the free-agent market. Lauer had a stellar 2025 with Toronto, but at the end of the day, the front office made its move for a reason in 2026. In 14 games with Los Angeles, Lauer had a 4.50 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP, dampening his free-agent market.

One thing Lauer brings into the offseason is that teams know he's not fond of the opening pitcher role, so fans shouldn't expect to see him signing with a team that relies on that strategy.

OF Randal Grichuk

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Randal Grichuk (15) smiles in the dugout after scoring a run. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

One former fan favorite that the Blue Jays could explore in free agency this offseason is veteran outfielder/designated hitter Randal Grichuk. The 35-year-old continued to prove his worth this season, hitting .287 over the season between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.

Grichuk ended 2026 with 15 home runs and 46 RBIs in 117 games. If the White Sox let him test free agency, the veteran could see a handful of offers. The Blue Jays could use some extra outfield depth, so Grichuk is a player to eye this offseason, regardless of whether he signs with Toronto or not.

RHP Ryan Yarbrough

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (35) pitches. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While his stint with the Blue Jays was short, Ryan Yarbrough is back on the free-agent market after another strong season in the big leagues. Spending 2026 with the Yankees, Yarbrough held a 3.69 ERA in 63.1 innings pitched.

Toronto will never shy away from extra pitching depth, and Yarbrough could complement the back end, especially before handing the ball over to Louis Varland. The Blue Jays might not look into the veteran, but he's a top former Blue Jay to watch this offseason.