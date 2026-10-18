Blue Jays Could Get Unexpected Second Chance With Kevin Gausman

The Toronto Blue Jays made a difficult decision at the 2026 trade deadline when they decided to trade veteran starting pitcher Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs.

Just a few months later, there is some speculation that Gausman may find his way back to Toronto.

Gausman will be a free agent following the expiration of his five-year, $110 million contract. His future remains uncertain. He has publicly discussed the possibility of retirement. If he should decide to continue pitching, the Blue Jays could be a preferred destination.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic proposed that a reunion with Toronto could be likely.

That possibility might be an opportunity for the Blue Jays to gain some additional starting pitching depth.

Blue Jays Could Bring Back Familiar Face

Gausman spent five seasons in Toronto. During that time, he established himself as one of the team’s most dependable starting pitchers.

In last year’s run at the World Series, Gausman was an integral part of making it that far.

He developed strong relationships with the organization and the city. He was a fan favorite and when it was announced that he was traded, ripples went through Canada.

Toronto made the move to send him to Chicago, and in return they got outfielder Brett Bateman and infielder Ty Southisene. Bateman has already proved to be impressive, but it doesn’t mean he has earned, or even should have, an everyday position.

Regardless, Bateman was a great pickup. At the time, the trade made sense for a team that had fallen out of contention and it was very possible they could have lost Gausman in free agency.

Of course, trading him didn’t give them any guarantee of being able to bring him back in free agency.

If they should work out a deal, the Blue Jays would be able to restore their relationship with him and retain the prospects they acquired.

For what looked like the end of a relationship, maybe turning around and coming full circle.

Gausman’s Future Remains Unclear

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a huge obstacle standing in the way of this reunion. Gausman hasn’t decided whether he is even coming back to play baseball.

When Chicago was eliminated from the postseason, Gausman acknowledged that he needed to think about his future and discuss it with his family.

"Honestly, I don't know," Gausman told reporters when asked about returning in 2027. "I need to sit down, talk with my wife and figure that out."

He’s already put in 14 seasons and played more than 2,000 innings. That’s a long and substantial career. It would certainly be understandable if he decides he wants to be with his family.

There are also some questions surrounding how much Gausman has left in the tank.

In 2026, he posted a 4.51 ERA in 115 2/3 innings with Toronto before he was traded. After joining the Cubs, he made nine regular-season starts and recorded a 4.83 ERA.

While those might not be the best numbers of his career, that also doesn’t mean that he couldn’t contribute.

Reunion Could Benefit Both Sides

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays can rely on Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage and Jose Soriano to anchor their pitching options going into 2027.

There are injuries and uncertainty surrounding some members of the staff, so depth is going to be important this offseason.

Jose Berrios is recovering from Tommy John surgery; Cody Ponce is working with a knee injury recovery. Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer are going into free agency.

Gausman coming back on a short-term contract would give Toronto an experienced starter without requiring a huge commitment.

It could also provide Gausman with a chance to finish his career in a city where he has already enjoyed considerable success and the fans love him.

The possibility is worth exploring.