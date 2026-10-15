Toronto Blue Jays’ Pending Free Agents’ Market Values Revealed

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the most active teams in Major League Baseball in recent years when it comes to signing free agents. The franchise has developed well and has spent its money wisely, but going into the 2026 offseason, it will have some difficult decisions to make.

One of the biggest free-agent signings in the offseason has come from the Blue Jays, but with time passing, a handful of players are set to hit free agency. Spotrac has released its projected market values for each pending Blue Jays free agent, which are below.

OF George Springer : 1 Year, $10.3 Million

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springers (4) hits an RBI single. Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Springer's 6-year, $150 million contract with the Blue Jays came to an end at the conclusion of the 2026 regular season. The veteran hasn't announced whether he's stepping away from the game or testing free agency, but after his 2026 campaign, there are signs of him slowing down.

According to Spotrac, Springer, if he decides to keep playing, should attract a $10 million contract this offseason. Toronto may not be in the mix, but Springer's 15 home runs this season still prove he can come through in the clutch.

RHP Jameson Taillon : 1 Year, $11.5 Million

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (56) throws a pitch at Rogers Centre. Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired when he was designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs, Jameson Taillon appeared in three games for Toronto and performed well. However, in 2026, Taillon posted a 5.65 ERA, even with his 3.60 ERA with the Blue Jays.

Taillon, being a veteran, will likely still cost double-digit figures, even after his poor season. Keep in mind, Taillon had just been making $18 million with the Cubs.

RHP Max Scherzer : 1 Year, $10.7 Million

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) waves to the fans after being relieved. Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The future Hall of Famer hasn't decided whether he's retiring or not, but one thing is for certain: Max Scherzer can still go. In his final game of the 2026 season, Scherzer went seven innings, allowed six hits, one run, one walk, and struck out seven before being applauded off the mound.

While that final game was encouraging, Scherzer still posted a career-worst 5.74 after posting a 5.19 ERA in 2025. Depending on whether a franchise wants to pay him double digits, Scherzer could return in 2027, but if not, it shouldn't surprise anyone.

RHP Shane Bieber : 1 Year, $13.1 Million

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) walks off the field after pitching. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One pitcher the Blue Jays might want to take another chance on this offseason is Shane Bieber. While he didn't perform like Bieber of the past, he had his moments and could be one offseason away from getting things to click again.

Spotrac projected another one-year deal for the former Cy Young Award winner worth just over $13 million, which should be affordable for Toronto. If the Blue Jays aren't in the mix, Bieber could potentially get a two-year deal with a club option for 2028 if 2027 goes well.

RHP Paul Sewald : 1 Year, $1.1 Million

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Paul Sewald (43) walks off the field. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 17 games with the Blue Jays, the 36-year-old Paul Sewald posted a sub-1.00 ERA in 14.1 innings. Sure, his age isn't in his favor, but Toronto could offer the contract Spotrac projects if they want to take the risk that he'll be able to replicate that in 2027.

Yimi Garcia is a free agent this offseason but didn't receive a market value projection from Spotrac.com.