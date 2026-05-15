Trey Yesavage’s Dominant 2025 Deserves Attention Before Next Start

The Toronto Blue Jays have been put through the wringer in terms of injuries this season, as no piece of the roster has been spared, specifically the starting rotation.

The pitching staff has been without many key faces, including rising phenom Trey Yesavage, who missed the first month of the season with shoulder impingement, but the organization has welcomed him back with open arms.

Yesavage has been on a strict pitch count to start his 2026 season, but as that number starts to rise, so will his dominance, which has already been nearly impossible to discredit, as his ERA is an impressive 0.68 in his three games, to complement 15 strikeouts in 13 innings.

Now, the 22-year-old is set to take the series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, and he is not going to shy away from the challenge of the Tigers' efficient offense on their home field, as demonstrated by his success in the Jays' 2025 postseason run.

Yesavge's Debut to the Majors

Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) celebrates after a double play by his teammates during the seventh inning against the Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It is unfathomable the journey that Yesavage has been on since he started professional baseball, which was at the start of 2025, as he threw his first pitch in Single-A and worked his way through the farm system to Triple-A, which led to his call-up mid-September.

By the time the year came to a close, Yesavage had spent significantly more time on the mound in the postseason than in the regular season, and he took the pressure in stride.

During the regular season, the Jays were in a battle for the AL East title, which eventually came down to the final game in the last weekend of September, so the stakes were high every time he made a start in September.

In his three starts in the final month, he struck out 16 in 14 innings with five total earned runs. Toronto ended up winning the division by a nose over the New York Yankees. Then came the playoffs.

Trey Yesavage ties the rookie #WorldSeries record with his 11th strikeout of the night 👏 pic.twitter.com/AYSqO5zLfM — MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2025

Yesavage was exactly what the team needed to make a near-Cinderella Story season, which started with 11 K's against the Yankees in a 5.1-inning no-hitter, but the most memorable start came on the road at Dodger Stadium, when the series was tied at two games apiece.

After starting the year in Single-A, Yesavage was pitching in a crunch-time game in arguably the toughest stadium to win at, and he couldn't have been much better in their win.

Seven Innings

12 Strikouts

Zero Walks

One Earned Run

Three Hits

What more can someone ask for from their starting pitcher?

Now, Yesavage is officially in his rookie season, and it will be fun to see what he can do. His team needs to keep the momentum rolling before traveling to Yankee Stadium, and it all starts with Yesavage against the Tigers on Friday.