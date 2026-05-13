Blue Jays Rotation Issues Could Ease With Key Pitchers Nearing Return

If there is one word to wrap up the '26 Toronto Blue Jays season, it is easily injuries. Players have dropped like flies all year while others haven't been available to begin with, and no section of the roster has been spared.

It really is impossible to point to one piece of a team and say it's more important than the other, because that isn't the case. However, defense wins championships, and a baseball team that can't keep runs off the board isn't going to win a World Series, no matter how good the offense is.

Well, the starting rotation has been missing not one, not two, but multiple key pitchers at one point or another this year; some have been gone the entirety of the season.

At this point, there is so much up in the air for everybody, but the best guess is that either Max Scherzer or Shane Bieber could be the first ones back in the rotation.

Key Faces the Blue Jays Are Still Without

Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (57) pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Luckily, the Blue Jays were able to get back the '25 playoff sensation Trey Yesavage after he missed the entire first month of the year with shoulder impingement, but the pitching woes are far from over.



*Note* These injury updates are straight from the official Jays' MLB site as of Wednesday.

RHP Max Scherzer- Scherzer hasn't spent the entire season on IL by any means, but only time will tell if he can be the next one to return, as he is dealing with forearm tendinitis and swelling in his ankle. He did receive cortisone shots for both, so if they work then he is rocki-and-rollin.

However, if they don't, then the timetable is still quite uncertain.

RHP Shane Bieber- Like Yesavage, Bieber started the year on the injured list, but he has been steadily getting back, and the Blue Jays are in no hurry to rush him, because when he does come back, everybody wants it to be for good.

Shane Bieber sighting 👀



He threw a 2-up bullpen this morning at Tropicana Field ⚾️



📺: Blue Jays Central LIVE on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/Tdco58loNc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 6, 2026

Bieber has been dealing with swelling in his elbow, but has now thrown a pair of bullpens and is working on getting his pitch count back up. It is a very slow process, but there have not been any newsworthy setbacks thus far.

RHP José Berrios- Berrios is one of the guys who hasn't thrown a pitch yet for Toronto this season, but after a few rehab starts, it felt like he was basically back. Wrong. There were changes in his MRI, which led to a consultation from Dr. Keith Meister.



Berrios did meet with the elbow specialist, but there are still few answers regarding his condition and what this season is going to look like for him.

RHP Cody Ponce and RHP Bowden Francis- These two are lumped together simply because surgeries have derailed both of their season. Francis underwent UCL surgery before his year began, and will for sure not be seen until '27.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Cody Ponce (66) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at TD Ballpark during spring training. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Ponce, on the other hand, had to have work done on his ACL after taking an awkward tumble in his only start in '26. It is highly unlikely he is seen again, but stranger things have happened.

Eric Lauer- Lauer isn't dealing with an injury; it is crucially important to note that he isn't available right now, as he was designated for assignment after an atrocious start to the year- a time when the rotation desperately needed him.

So, if he has a solid few outings, maybe he will be brought back up before anybody else is ready to come off the IL, but only time will tell.

Luckily, they have Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, and Patrick Corbin holding things down in the meantime, but there is only so much they can do, and they cannot be perfect every night.