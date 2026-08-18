Veteran's Struggles Gives Daz Cameron Real Chance With Blue Jays

It is somewhat hard to comprehend the revolving door that has been the Toronto Blue Jays roster this year, specifically their starting rotation, but the outfield has faced some major hits as well. Addison Barger has missed 99% of the year, which doesn't complement Nathan Lukes' own IL stint well.

Then, there is the fact that Gold Glove center fielder Daulton Varsho was dealt to the Houston Astros at the deadline. So if someone can step up in the field, as well as provide some power to the lineup, they will have a spot in the lineup, and that someone should be Daz Cameron.

When looking at the Jays' stagnant offense, it is clear that they are in desperate need of some slugging power in the order, and one thing is for certain: neither Lukes nor Brett Bateman is moving out of the outfield.

IT'S A FAIR BALL 💪



Daz Cameron drives home Kazuma Okamoto, and we've got ourselves a tied game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GpcQGJ7TWK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 16, 2026

That being said, the man who needs to be seeing less time is Jesus Sanchez, even though he has come up big for this team on multiple occasions. However, defensively he is a liability at best.

Far too often, Sanchez is caught flat-footed and appears to simply not be paying attention, as he continues to be a nightmare for whatever pitcher is on the bump at the time.

Sanchez has provided some slug at times, but the fact that he is a complete liability with his glove isn't fair to the dominant pitching staff that Toronto has right now. That, combined with how well Cameron has been in Buffalo, should warrant him getting some real playing time for the Jays.

Cameron Crushing Triple-A Pitching Could Transfer Nicely to Majors

Blue Jays left fielder Daz Cameron (23) hits an RBI double against the New York Yankees Credit: Nick Turchiaro | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Critics would argue that Cameron has already had his shot with multiple organizations, as he played for Detroit, Milwaukee, and the Athletics before going over to Korea. Now, he is getting another chance with Toronto after slashing .287/.360/.473 in the KBO.

Cameron was actually released by the Doosan Bears, which is when he signed a minor league deal with Buffalo, and where he has since been demoralizing pitching staffs as he hit .362 while slugging a monstrous .582 in 23 games.

The Blue Jays are in desperate need of some power, and anywhere they can get it. If Cameron can transfer any of what he has shown with the Bisons, it will be a huge boost, as demonstrated in his debut with Toronto where he slugged an RBI double against the New York Yankees.

Not to get too far ahead of ourselves, but this could be one of the best minor league contracts that the Blue Jays have made in recent years. Cameron has fought long and hard to get here. He deserves some game time to prove what he can do.