2 Blue Jays Minor Leaguers Who Should Be Called Up Before Season Ends

Despite being more than a few games under .500, the Toronto Blue Jays are not necessarily out of the playoff race. The American League can only be described as a dumpster fire this season, meaning a losing ballclub could sneak in as the final wild card.

That being said, the Blue Jays became both buyers and sellers at the trade deadline as they parted with Gold Glove center fielder Daulton Varsho, high-leverage reliever Jeff Hoffman, and veteran ace Kevin Gausman.

However, Toronto beefed up its farm system. It also acquired a trio of starting pitchers, as Spencer Arrighetti, Jameson Taillon, and Jose Soriano are now wearing Blue Jays uniforms.

However, the team will still need some extra help, and there are a pair in the pipeline who could make an impact down the stretch, one of whom would be making his major league debut, Ricky Tiedemann, as well as outfielder Daz Cameron, who is destroying pitchers right now.

A Big Bat and an Elite Arm Could Impact This Team Immediately

Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Tiedemann (70) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training back in 2024 | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The first name that immediately comes to mind is 23-year-old Ricky Tiedemann, whom the Jays drafted in the third round back in 2021. Still, injuries have deterred his inevitable nod to Toronto's roster.

Tiedemann had been shut down at the beginning of this season, so it wasn't until recently that the hopes of his taking a big league mound had returned for the organization. His latest outing was with Triple-A Buffalo, his first in Triple-A in over two years. He only htrew an inning, but he didn't allow a hit and only walked one hitter.

If Tiedemann continues to progress and stays healthy, it isn't necessarily far-fetched that he could make an appearance out of the bullpen for the Jays. Then, there is Cameron, who could provide a much-needed spark to a stagnant offense.

Cameron has played in the majors for three different teams, but only played in more than 35 games once, as he didn't find much success at the plate, as his batting average hovered around .200, which is why he went to the KBO.

Since coming back to the states, he has been in the Jays' pipeline, and after blowing up Rookie League pitchers, he catapulted to Triple-A, and the same has continued. In the 16 games he's played with Buffalo, Cameron is hitting nearly .400 with an OPS over 1.100, as he is slugging a monstrous .638.

The Blue Jays are coming off an extra-inning 3-2 loss against the Chicago Cubs after going 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position. They are in desperate need of a spark, and that answer could be sitting with their affiliate.

Players going from the minors to the majors and finding success is one of the best parts of baseball. Both Tiedemann and Cameron look poised to do just that, and it shouldn't be long before they get the opportunity.