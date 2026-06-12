Braden Montgomery’s Walk-Off Home Run in Debut Lands Him in Rarified Air
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Less than two years later, the Garrett Crochet deal is looking like a smart one for the White Sox. In December 2024 they traded Crochet to the Red Sox for four prospects, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth, catcher Kyle Teel and pitcher Wikelman González. All are contributing to a first-place White Sox team.
After a runner-up Cy Young season last year, Crochet is on the IL with a severe lat strain and a 6.30 ERA.
The Crochet deal is reminiscent of how well the Nationals did in trading Juan Soto to the Padres—quantity and quality. (Washington obtained five players, including James Wood, CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore, who was flipped for five more prospects.)
Montgomery, a first-round pick by Boston in 2024, looks like a budding star, especially after his historic debut. He became the second youngest of only five players to hit a walkoff homer in his debut.
Walkoff HR in Debut, Ranked by Age
Player, Year of Debut
Age
Miguel Cabrera, 2003 Marlins
20 years, 63 days
Braden Montgomery, 2026 White Sox
24 years, 58 days
Josh Bard, 2002 Cleveland
24 years, 146 days
Carlos Pérez, 2015 Angels
24 years, 190 days
Billy Parker, 1971 Angels
29 years, 238 days
What’s so impressive about Montgomery is that he is a switch hitter with power whose bat angle works naturally to the opposite field from both sides. That’s a rare combination. He also has a different setup from each side of the plate. To find the closest comp to Montgomery, you must find two hitters—one right-handed and one left-handed.
Of the five debut walkoffs, the first and oddest was hit by Billy Parker.
“I was so nervous I could hardly stand at the plate,” said Parker after his 12th inning, 410-foot homer off Floyd Weaver beat Milwaukee, 3–2.
At the time Parker was listed as 24 years old, two years after Angels scout Kenny Myers signed him out of Los Angeles. Only later was it discovered that Parker was born in Hayneville, Ala., in 1942, which made him 29 at his debut. What was he doing in the seven years between attending one semester at Alabama State on a football scholarship and signing with the Angels? It seems he played a bit for the barnstorming Indianapolis Clowns, but not much else is known.
Parker played parts of three seasons with the Angels before three seasons in the Yankees’ minor league system and two in Mexico. In his later years he served Surprise, Ariz., as director of parks and recreation and was active in running youth and adult sports leagues. In 2002, a year before Parker’s passing, the city named the baseball field at Surprise Stadium Billy Parker Field.
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Tom Verducci is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who has covered Major League Baseball since 1981. He also serves as an analyst for FOX Sports and the MLB Network; is a New York Times best-selling author; and cohosts The Book of Joe podcast with Joe Maddon. A five-time Emmy Award winner across three categories (studio analyst, reporter, short form writing) and nominated in a fourth (game analyst), he is a three-time National Sportswriter of the Year winner, two-time National Magazine Award finalist, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient. Verducci is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame, Baseball Writers Association of America (including past New York chapter chairman) and a Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 1993. He also is the only writer to be a game analyst for World Series telecasts. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, with whom he has two children.