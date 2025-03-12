SI

Braves-Tigers Spring Training Game Unexpectedly Featured Raccoon Visiting Bullpen

Braves pitchers got a surprise visitor on Tuesday.

The Braves got a visitor in their bullpen on Tuesday
The Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves faced off in spring training action on Tuesday.

It was a pretty run-of-the-mill affair for an exhibition matchup. The Tigers won, 3-1, behind a solid start from Jack Flaherty. Grant Holmes threw five innings of scoreless baseball for Atlanta. Everyone involved continued to work out the kinks that come with returning to baseball.

Oh, and a raccoon showed up to watch it all.

In the bottom of the second, a raccoon was spotted by the Braves broadcast on top of the team's bullpen. It did not seem very interested in moving, despite best efforts by one Braves pitcher and what looks like a stadium employee.

The little guy just wanted to watch some baseball. Who among us does not?

Spring training is always good for a few funny moments.

