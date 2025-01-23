Yankees Claim Former Braves Relief Pitcher Off Waivers
Former Atlanta Braves right-handed relief pitcher Allan Winans is headed to the Big Apple.
The Yankees announced on their official X account (formerly Twitter) that they claimed Winans off waivers from the Braves. Atlanta designated Winans for assignment on Jan. 17.
Winans actually began his professional baseball career with a New York organization. The New York Mets drafted him in the 17th round of the 2018 MLB amateur draft.
The Mets sent him to the Braves as part of a conditional deal on Dec. 8, 2021.
Over three seasons with the Braves organization, Winans pitched at all different levels, including rookie ball in 2022. The past two seasons, he pitched at Triple-A Gwinnett and in the MLB with the Braves.
His MLB splits weren't pretty in 2023, but they were at least somewhat serviceable. He posted a 5.29 ERA and 1.392 WHIP with 34 strikeouts in 32.1 innings during that season.
But in 2024, Winans struggled mightily in two appearances with the Braves. He gave up six earned runs in five innings against the Mets on April 11. Winans then allowed seven earned runs in only 2.2 frames during a double header versus the Cincinnati Reds on July 24.
With those two performances, Winans' career MLB era ballooned to 7.20. He is also 1-4 with a 1.575 career WHIP, 8.6 K/9, 2.9 BB/9. However, his FIP is a respectable 4.99.
That, along with his 2024 minor league performance, is likely why the Yankees are giving him an opportunity. He went 7-5 with a 3.30 ERA, 1.169 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 114.2 innings at Gwinnett last season.
Across his entire minor-league career, Winans is 20-21 with a 2.95 ERA.
Interestingly, the fact Winans landed with the Yankees could have a postitive impact on the Braves. If Winans is able to earn a roster spot on New York's Opening Day roster, the Yankees are more likely to trade starter Marcus Stroman.
The veteran right-hander has been rumored to be a potential Braves trade target this winter.