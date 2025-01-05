Braves Floated as Trade Destination for $37 Million Yankees Starter
Possessing too many starting pitchers is a problem every MLB team desires to have. But it's a problem nonetheless.
The Atlanta Braves don't have that issue this offseason. They have lost starters Max Fried and Charlie Morton to MLB free agency. But to replace them, the Braves could target a pitcher potentially falling out of favor in a rotation that has too many arms.
Newsweek's Zach Pressnell argued on January 4 that the New York Yankees fit that description. With that in mind, Pressnell floated Yankees veteran Marcus Stroman as a potential trade target for the Braves.
"While Atlanta has some top pitching prospects, it needs to make a move for a big-league arm," wrote Pressnell.
"Atlanta could deal a few fringe top-30 prospects to the Yankees to take Stroman off their hands. It would wipe Stroman's money off the Yankees' books, and it would give Atlanta a pitcher it desperately needs."
In 2025, Stroman will enter the second year of a 2-year, $37 million contract. He also has a $18.33 million vesting option for the 2026 season.
That may be more than what the Braves are willing to spend on a starting pitcher this offseason. Morton left for the Orioles on a 1-year, $15 million contract. It's unclear if the Braves simply didn't want Morton to return or wanted him for less money, but Morton made $20 million from Atlanta during the 2024 campaign.
Money aside, though, Stroman is the type of veteran arm the Braves need right now in their rotation. Last season, he went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA. He also struck out 113 batters and registered a 1.468 WHIP in 154.2 innings.
Those aren't eye-popping statistics. There's a reason why Stroman might not make the Yankees starting rotation.
But the Braves should be attracted to Stroman as an "innings eater." He has pitched at least 135 frames in each of the past four seasons.
Atlanta lost more than 320 innings from its rotation with the Fried and Morton departures.
Stroman has pitched more than a decade in the MLB. He opted out of the 2020 COVID-shortened season. Excluding that campaign, he has made at least 19 starts every year since 2015.
In 261 MLB appearances, Stroman has posted an 87-85 record with a 3.72 ERA. He made the MLB All-Star team in 2019 and 2023.
Stroman also has postseason experience. He last pitched in the playoffs during 2016.