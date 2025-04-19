What Alex Verdugo Could Bring to Braves On and Off the Field
Outfielder Alex Verdugo made his debut for the Atlanta Braves in Friday night’s 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins. His immediate impact on the box score wasn’t there, going 0-for-5 with a strikeout. However, when observing the type of outs, he’s arguably showing he’s seeing the ball well.
He was working the count instead of jumping at pitches early. Two of his outs were line drives that came off the bat at over 100 miles per hour. This didn’t go unnoticed by manager Brian Snitker.
“I loved his at-bats,” Snitker said. “He didn’t get any hits, but he had really good at bats.”
In theory, if he continues to string together quality at-bats and make good contact, the results will start to show. Drake Baldwin was a good example of that in the same game, when he provided a go-ahead two-runs single off the bench.
The impact of his trips to the plate could have provided a more immediate impact in other ways.
Center fielder Michael Harris II felt he benefited from having the extra set of eyes from a fellow-lefted handed hitter gauging the pitcher.
“That was good for me, having another lefty at the top to tell me how he’s pitching or what he’s seeing from him,” Harris said.
For what it’s worth, Harris ended a four-game hitless streak by going 2-for-4 with a game-tying two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning. It’s hard to judge off a of one game, but there is a dynamic that wasn’t there until Friday. Harris is making other adjustments as well, such as seeing more pitches. Those have to get credit too. However, sometimes there's comfort in getting that extra in-game scouting report in from a teammate.
Off the field, Verdugo has the potential to bring something more that a boost to the lineup. Ahead of the game, Snitker said he thought Verdugo could bring some more life into the dugout.
“He’s an established guy. I talked to the Yankee guys. They liked him a lot last year,” Snitker said. “So, hopefully he can be a guy to add a little edge to us.”
That vibe shift from bringing in a that player and personality can change a struggling team.
“Maybe in two weeks, we’re looking back at what got us going a little bit,” Snitker said. “We’ve been having a hard time getting ourselves off the ground. There’s no mistake in that. You just never know with a change. It’s happened before.”
Of course, there is no way to statistically evalaute vibes in the clubhouse. You just have to take the guys' words for it that someone brings a certain energy, and then see if the wins start to arrive. The Braves are now 1-0 with Verdugo in the lineup - off to a good start.
Verdugo has been part of two deep playoff runs: The Boston Red Sox reaching the ALCS in 2021 and the New York Yankees reaching the World Series last season. Maybe there is something there the Braves can channel.
The Braves have shown in the past that they don’t have to bring in superstar to turn things around. He just has to be the right piece.