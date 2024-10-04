Atlanta Braves End of 2024 Season Superlatives
The Atlanta Braves 2024 season has come to a close. The stats are set in stone, and we can take a look back at who were the standouts this season.
Like in a high school yearbook, we’re going to name superlatives for the 2024 season. There were six superlatives given out to four winners chosen by the Atlanta Braves on SI writing staff.
Some were simply worthy of two superlatives and they were awarded them accordingly. Any runner-ups are listed. If there is not one listed, then the decision was unanimous.
Team MVP/Best Pitcher: Chris Sale
The best pitcher on the staff was also the best player on the team this season. Chris Sale had an unbelievable comeback season in his first year in Atlanta. Sale led the National League in wins (18), ERA (2.38) and strikeouts (225).
This earned him the first NL pitching triple crown since Clayton Kershaw in 2011. He was also named the 2024 Braves of the Year by the Atlanta chapter of the Baseball Writer’s Association of America.
The Braves were also 22-7 in his starts and 67-66 in every other game. That says a lot about his impact.
It’s ironic that he did so much after years of injuries only to have his season end at the last moment due to a new injury. But he was light out from start to finish and reminded us about the great career he’s had.
Team MVP runner-up: Marcell Ozuna
Best Rookie/Top Prospect: Spencer Schwellenbach
The Braves could have themselves a new ace on their hands. Spencer Schwellenbach entered the fold after just two starts in Double-A to come to the rotation’s aid.
While he was the No. 3 prospect at the time, it wasn’t part of the plan to have him in the Big Leagues this season. But Schwellenbach was masterful. In 21 starts this season, he had a 3.35 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, a 124 ERA+ and 127 strikeouts on 123 2/3 innings pitched. He only got better as the season went on. In his final seven starts of the season, he had a 2.18 ERA.
He was a top prospect to start the season and certainly was the top prospect for the Braves in 2024.
Schwellenbach has locked down his rotation spot with the Braves for years to come. Hats off to a great rookie campaign.
Top Prospect runner-ups: Drake Baldwin and Hurston Waldrep
Best Glove: Michael Harris
If we learned anything this season, there’s value in having a fantastic glove in the outfield. Michael Harris II provided some of the best defense on the staff this season and some unbelievable plays.
He’s acrobatic. He saves runs. He will give up his body for a play. He’s yet to win a gold glove, but some of the plays he made this year will force the writers to look out for him in 2025.
Most Underrated: Ramon Laureano
We know he’s had a good year. But it goes somewhat under the radar because he hasn’t been around the entire season.
Ramon Laureano ended up being one of the best mid-season additions. In 67 games with the Braves, he batted .296 with a .832 OPS, 10 home runs and 29 RBIs. He hadn’t looked this good since he was with the Oakland A’s in 2019.
He provided relief as an outfield bat when it had been depleted due to injuries. The Braves need to consider bringing him back next season.
Most Underrated runner-up: Joe Jimenez