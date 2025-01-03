Avenue to Trade Between Braves and Cardinals Could Be Opening
All right, for the one-millionth time this offseason, repeat after me. The Atlanta Braves could use another starting pitcher in their rotation. We all know it. We’ve all been waiting to see who they might get. However, who they might get remains to be a point of mystery and curiosity.
But maybe, just maybe, a potential avenue to getting that starter could be coming.
To clarify, there are no rumors that a trade is coming. There has been some buzz about a free agent signing on social media, but not a trade.
That being said, one longtime Braves writer is intrigued by some potential options. The Athletic’s David O’Brien tweeted a report on the possibility of the St. Louis Cardinals trading some of their starting pitchers who are approaching free agency.
While their goal is to trade All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, the team could opt to move rotation pieces to offload payroll.
“If the Cardinals are unable to find a trade partner, or remain unwilling to eat more of Arenado’s salary, they are prepared to pivot to trading away some of their starting pitchers. This is not the route they prefer, as St. Louis would like to hold on to Erick Fedde until at least the trade deadline. Still, the Cardinals will continue to monitor interest levels on both Fedde and Steven Matz, two pitchers on expiring deals. The Cardinals could also move Matz, who is owed $12.5 million in 2025, even if they also trade Arenado.”
The Braves opting to get right-hander Erick Fedde has been proposed before. In early December, the Braves were suggested to acquire him by Bleacher Report. Even before that, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden included the Braves as a likely landing spot for him when he was still with the Chicago White Sox.
In 31 starts split between the White Sox and Cardinals, Fedde has a 3.30 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, a 126 ERA+ and 154 strikeouts in 177 1/3 innings.
He has one year left on his contract worth $7.5 million, which would be very ideal for a team looking to make upgrades while not being too crazy with the luxury tax.
Matz has a reasonable contract as well at $12.5 million. However, he would be more of a risk at a higher price. In 12 appearances, seven of them being starts, he had a 5.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. He also spent significant time on the Injured List with a lower back strain. If the Cardinals want to eat some salary, it would be more worth it for the Braves to bet on a bounce back. But even then, it might not be a bounce back. Matz has been inconsistent his whole career. Fedde at least looks like a guy who figured it on in Korea and turned the corner.
And again, his contract is almost half of what Matz’s is and was better in 2024. It’s a lower risk with a higher reward, and the contract is much cheaper that they can just take it all on.
In the meantime, based on what is being said, it could be worth keeping your eyes peeled. If no deal for Arenado comes to fruition, and possibly even if it does, the Braves could wind up making a move.