Braves Acuña's New Milestone Reveals Heights He Can Reach
Ronald Acuña Jr. reached another career milestone Tuesday night when the Atlanta Braves took another game against the New York Mets, 7-4. When he stole second base in the top of the third inning, he reached 200 swiped bags for his career. He's the eighth active player to reach the mark.
In MLB history, he's in some sizable company at the moment with this feat. He's the 370th player to reach 200 stolen bases in a career. It's still out of over 20,000 players to ever put on a uniform, but it's not exclusive per se.
To understand how this milestone trajectory affects his outlook for where he'll rank all-time, we need to pair it up with some other career stats. We'll use home runs since he had the historic 40-70 season and had another previous 40-40 bid. As of June 25, he has 174 career home runs. He's one of 64 players to have at least 174 home runs and 200 stolen bases. This is a very obscure way to look at where he currently sits, but it provides a starting point.
Unless he retires today, these numbers will only keep going up for the 27-year-old All-Star.
At his current pace, he has a chance to reach 200 home runs this season and head into the offseason a 200-200 player. He would have long been there if not for injuries, but the inevitable is coming. He'll be the 55th player all-time to reach that milestone. The company is slowly shrinking in size.
Unless he pulls off a 50-50 season at minimum next season, which is doubtful with him being more conservative on the basepaths and the low odds of hitting 50 home runs in a season, he won't reach 250-250 until 2027. At that point, he would become one of 25. I could go further with this, but you get the point. He's going to be in exclusive company at a pretty young age - potentially while still under 30.
There's a lot of career to still unfold. For example, not even a decade ago, most would have thought it was a guarantee that Mike Trout was on his way to 400 home runs and 400 stolen bases, a feat only achieved by Barry Bonds in MLB history. Fast-forward to now, and Trout has reached either mark.
Acuña has already had two major knee surgeries. We still don't know how that will impact him he gets older. However, certain milestones, even reaching 200 stolen bases serves as a reminder that Acuña is on track to do some pretty spectacular things on top of what he's already done.