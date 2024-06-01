Braves Bats Unload on Oakland, But Can't Overcome Late Deficit in Saturday Afternoon Loss
The Atlanta Braves ran out of comebacks, dropping game two against the Oakland Athletics 11-9 in Truist Park on Saturday afternoon.
Here’s what you need to know about from the contest.
Chris Sale’s shortest start of the season
Atlanta’s veteran lefty, one of two Braves named Co-Pitcher of the Month this morning, entered today on a streak of five consecutive wins, allowing only two total runs for the month of May.
He equaled that total in the first inning today.
Oakland jumped on Sale early, tagging him for two runs in the first inning on three hits, the last a Daz Cameron double. The Athletics kept on going in the subsequent innings, knocking Sale out after the fourth inning for his shortest outing of the season.
The lefty finished with eight runs allowed on nine hits, both season highs, with one walk and four strikeouts. He threw 71 pitches (50 strikes) and got just eight whiffs, with several of those pitches leaking out over the plate and getting punished by Oakland hitters.
But he didn’t take the loss...
Atlanta’s offense came out swinging
The Braves offense found their mojo in this one, picking up six runs in the 5th inning to (briefly) retake the lead over Oakland. Michael Harris II did work from the leadoff spot, going 3-5 with two runs scored, while Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson both homered.
Ozuna finished the game with four RBIs, extending his NL-leading RBI total to 53 and pushing his NL-best homer mark to 17. Since May 1st of last season, he leads all of baseball with 55 homers.
Atlanta unfortunately couldn’t put any more runs on the board, losing the lead after Oakland picked up two more in the top of the 6th and then getting a solo run of insurance in the 8th.
The wind was a factor
The wind was playing havoc with the defenders in this one, with several Braves struggling with their routes in the outfield. Oakland’s two runs in the 6th came off of Pierce Johnson when a double to right went over Adam Duvall’s head, off the bricks, and then off his foot...just to roll halfway to first base before Adam could catch up to it.
It also probably played a factor in the next thing...
Once again, hard-hit outs were a problem
Atlanta, who leads baseball in both hard-hit rate (44.2%) and average exit velocity (90.2 mph) for the second straight season, had twenty hard-hit balls in this one, which typically have a league-wide batting average of just under .600.
They got nine, which isn’t bad in a vacuum.
But most of the hard-hit outs for Atlanta were deep fly balls, many of which died at the warning track. The Braves had four outs on balls with expected batting averages over .500, including a 386-foot flyout by Adam Duvall (off of the bat at 109.4 mph) with an expected batting average of .900 and a 392-foot flyout by Orlando Arcia (off the bat at 104.9 mph) with an expected batting average of .880.
As a team built for power, whatever changes the league has made to the baseballs that is causing them to fly less (and lowering offense leaguewide, with MLB having an OPS of only .697 at the moment, a full 32 points lower than the .729 the league had at the same point last season) is disproportionately hurting the Braves.
Coming into this series, Atlanta led the National League with 52 outs on balls hit at 105 mph or higher, with Michael Harris II individually leading the NL with fourteen of those outs.
What’s next for the Atlanta Braves?
Atlanta’s looking to try and win the series on Sunday afternoon. Veteran Charlie Morton (3-2, 4.29 ERA) gets the start opposite Luis Medina, who is making his 2024 debut for Oakland after suffering a right MCL sprain in spring training.