Braves Catchers Bringing Valuable Offensive Production This Season
Oh, how quickly things can change from one season to the next. Heading into the season, the Atlanta Braves' catchers were one of the weaker positions for offensive production.
Doubts loomed over Sean Murphy’s head due to his dip in production (.193 avg, .636 OPS, 76 OPS+), and the team had chosen to move on from Travis d’Arnaud. No one knew what Drake Baldwin would bring when he stepped up to the plate.
Turns out, the catchers would be the ones to bring some of the greatest production value in 2025. Combined, Murphy and Baldwin have 29 home runs and 95 RBIs while platooning for most of the season.
On the advanced stats side of things, Murphy has a 110 OPS+ and Baldwin has a 128 OPS+. Both are considered above-average players at the plate this season (100 is average).
Balwin is now a leading candidate for the National League Rookie of the Year honor. Murphy isn’t quite back to where he was as an All-Star in 2023, but he’s back to where his career averages are. His .756 OPS this season is in line with his .758 career OPS. It’s also an improvement of 120 points from 2024. That’s not nothing.
The production reached a point where manager Brian Snitker had them alternate between catcher and designated hitter to get them both in the lineup.
Offense has been a dilemma for the Braves nearly the entire season. Having this has been somewhat of a saving grace.
You almost have to wonder how this season would have gone without the two delivering to the level they have. Let’s say Murphy isn’t hitting home runs in bunches this season, and let’s say Baldwin wasn’t quite ready for the Majors.
This already unpar season could have been uglier. These two have been difference makers in a few games this season. Pull them out of the equation, and the games that have managed to go the Braves' way might have joined the loss column as well.
The real debate now is, do the Braves keep this band together? Baldwin’s breakout has made Murphy into a solid trade candidate for the offseason, even with his lengthy contract. The bounce-back definitely helped boost his trade value, too.
A move could help improve other areas of the team, but there is also the risk of losing something here. Long-term, maybe it could be worth having them alternate DH and catcher and keeping a third catcher on the roster.
We’ll have to see what offers come about this offseason, but it’s a debate worthy of discussion.