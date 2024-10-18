Braves History: Fans Told Team To Buzz off After Name Change
The name “Braves” is one of the most iconic in the game of baseball. It’s survived across three different cities spanning over 100 years. It’s hard to imagine pulling up to a ballgame in Atlanta and not having this brand and identity.
The hammer, the chop, it’s what makes this team who they are.
But there was a half decade in the Boston era where they tried to change that. See, the name “Braves” goes back to 1912, but it’s only been used continuously since 1941. From 1936 to 1940, the Boston Bees competed in the National League.
By 1935, the Braves were cellar dwellers in the NL. Even having Babe Ruth in his final season of play couldn’t fix their fortunes. They finished 38-115 (.248). It’s the third worst team in MLB history based on winning percentage. The 2024 Chicago White Sox team that lost 121 games had a .253 winning percentage.
Financial troubles forced MLB to take control of the franchise from Emil Fuchs, who then sold it to Bob Quinn. After polling the fanbase, they changed the name to the Bees.
The idea was a new brand identity that could lead to new fortunes on the field. After a historically bad season, the logic is there.
Sometimes, this works out. The Tampa Bay Devils Rays became just the Rays in 2008 and went on a run to the World Series in the first season with the new name. New era, new team.
Fortunes didn’t change immediately, but they did briefly improve over those five years. They winning records in 1937 and 1938. However, they never finished above fifth place in an eight-team National League. Then, they slipped back to below .500 again for the final two years until the Bees moniker.
Attendance didn't improve either. They actually got worse. Fans weren't too keen on the Bees after all.
Financial troubles didn’t go away either as a result, and the team exchanged hands again in 1941. Quinn stuck around as team president and the first order of business was to switch back to the Braves name.
“I have been ordered by my new stockholders to kick the Bees out the window,” Quinn said.
They didn’t exactly think this name was the bees knees (I’ll see myself out).
It’s a decision that nearly all fans are ok with. The name “Bees” sounds wrong no matter how much effort went into keeping the name aliterative. It could have been fun to share the buzz with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. But there are some UGA fans in town who would beg to differ.
The name Braves stuck and is here to stay for good reason.