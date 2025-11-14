Ronald Acuña Jr. made a big promise to Braves fans

ATLANTA, GA – Exaggerating just how important Ronald Acuña Jr. is to the Atlanta Braves would be rather difficult. The former National League MVP added another award to his trophy case on Thursday when he was named Comeback Player of the Year .

On Thursday night, the right fielder made a promise to Braves Country on social media.

I PROMISE — Ronald Acuña Jr. (@ronaldacunajr24) November 14, 2025

Acuña posted a photo of his acceptance of the national honor on his X account with the caption “Braves44EVER” – likely in reference to club legend, Hank Aaron, who wore the No. 44 with the Braves.

A fan replied to his post, asking, “Promise?” To which Acuña replied, “I PROMISE.”

Braves fans would be overjoyed to hold onto Acuña for the foreseeable future.

Since taking the league by storm in 2018, Acuña has been one of the league’s best players. In his 2023 MVP season, he became the only player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases. When he is healthy, Acuña is right there among the best players in this sport.

After a second knee injury robbed him of his 2024 season, Acuña came back with a fury in 2025. Over the course of 95 games, he batted .290 with a .935 OPS, 21 home runs, and 42 RBIs. Despite missing a large portion of the first half, he finished tied for second on the team in home runs behind Olson (29).

Acuña was also voted into the All-Star game as a starter and was a finalist for the All-MLB team.

His bat was elite, but he also flashed the elite defense he brings to this club in right field.

UNBELIEVABLE THROW BY RONALD ACUÑA JR. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SOfyIqo8KS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 19, 2025

For the first time in his professional career, Acuña will be managed by someone other than Brian Snitker. How that works may play a role in Acuña’s future within the organization.

Also, the reality that the All-Star could hold out for more money is not entirely out of the equation, either.

He will be 28 when the 2026 season kicks off in North Port next February. This will be the final guaranteed year of the 8-year, $100 million deal he signed before the 2019 season after winning Rookie of the Year in 2018. The Braves hold club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, before he could become an unrestricted free agent in 2029.

In an era where average annual values (AAV) for players have skyrocketed, Acuña’s has not. The Braves’ right field brings in $12.5 million in AAV, which is fifth on the club’s payroll and 107th in the Majors.

Acuña is worth a whole lot more than he is getting, and he will eventually make up some of that money on his next contract. Braves fans will be hoping it’s right here in Atlanta like their All-Star right fielder promises it will be.