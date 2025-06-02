Braves Offensive Slump Costly With Another Series Loss
With the 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, the Atlanta Braves found themselves on the losing end of another low-scoring game and losing their fourth-straight series.
Quickly, they find themselves in a very different spot than the last time they finished a series with this team just a couple weeks ago. On May 19, they were over .500 and had won five of their last seven games. They had had the best record in the National League over the previous month. Now, they’re only better than three NL teams: The Marlins (23-34, .404), the Pirates (22-38, .367) and the Rockies (9-50, .153).
The Braves have emphasized they have time left to make something happen. They haven’t used that time well so far.
In the nine games Ronald Acuña Jr. has been back in the lineup for, the Braves have scored one run or fewer in four of them. In three of those games, the Braves pitching held the opposition to three runs or fewer. They’ve also lost games by a margin of two runs or fewer seven times.
It’s not entirely on the bats every time, but they still take the brunt of the blame and for good reason.
These issues aren’t new either. The Braves have been leaving runners in scoring position all season.
Key hitters have been slumping since the start of the latest losing streak. Here are the following hitters' performances since May 19.
- Sean Murphy: .182 average, .626 OPS
- Austin Riley: .220 average, .748 OPS
- Alex Verdugo: .241, .588 OPS
- Eli White: .045 average, .136 OPS
- Michael Harris II: .286 average, .619 OPS
- Nick Allen: .111 average, .372 average
- Matt Olson: .234 average, .761 OPS
It hasn’t mattered if Acuña’s back - apart from the sheer excitement of his performance - or if Ozzie Albies has been hitting well again. Few others have picked up the slack recently.
Every fews the same thought is bouncing around everyone’s heads. Yes, they have time to correct course. Yes, they’re in a better spot with star plays returning from their injuries. However, at some point, the change needs to actually happen.