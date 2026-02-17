MLB Insider Name Drops Braves in Trade Scenario for All-Star Outfielder

Byron Buxton continues to insists that he wants to stay with the Twins for his full career. However, as the discourse around his future continues, the Atlanta Braves keep coming up as a potential landing spot for him.

for context, Buxton recently reiterated tht he wants to stay in Minnesota, but he expressed his unhappiness with the team's reluctance to shut down the conversation.

“All it takes is for somebody at the top to go to the media — ‘We’re not trading you,’” Buxton said, via The Athletic. “Trade rumors stop.”

MLB insider for USA Today Bob Nightengale created a scenario involving the Braves during a recent appearance on Foul Territory. Here, he suggests that if he gets fed up with the situation up in the Twin Cities, he could decide he wants to go home.

"So, it could be a case here, too, where he gets a little disgruntled, he could say, you know what, I'm from Atlanta. If Atlanta wants me, I'd love to go there," Nightengale said.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!

The idea of adding Buxton has been suggested as far back as the middle of last season. The Braves became an obvious landing spot early on for obvious reasons. The Twins were selling. Buxton is from Atlanta, and the Braves needed a bat.

It would certainly ease any remaining stress when it comes to the lineup. They would have added a solid name coming off career highs in home runs (35) and RBIs (83).

It makes for an intriguing discussion topic, at the very least. Buxton would likely green-light a trade to his hometown if he were to finally relent and agree to leave. It's hard not to imagine how well his bat and glove would go together with fellow outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II. It would easily be a top outfield in the game, if not the best.

However, reality needs to step in for a moment.

An outfielder isn't exactly the most pressing need on the Braves right now. Not even close. Since the discourse began, the Braves have added an outfielder, Mike Yastrzemski. Let's get that out of the way. Sure, you could move one of the Braves outfielders to gain another, but it doesn't sound like something they would do at this time or even in the near future.

We've also already hammered home the notion of how badly they need another starting pitcher. It would be hard to justify using resources they could use for another rotation arm on another bat. If they were to pursue a bat, they should figure out their long-term outlook at shortstop.

A couple of years from now, this discussion could make more sense. There will be some expiring contracts in the outfield. Sooner than that, there are other positions the Braves need to focus on.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI