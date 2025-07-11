Braves' Profar Experiencing Power Surge Since Return
The Atlanta Braves' offense has few positive takeaways right now. One of them managed to be that Jurickson Profar is bringing some pop to the lineup.
In the 5-4 walk-off loss to The Athletics, Profar hit a two-run home run with two outs in the top of the fourth inning to tie things up 3-3.
It's his third home run since he returned from his 80-day suspension July 2. He's driven in six runs and has four extra-base hits overall in the eight games he's played since his return. His overall rate of getting on base still needs work. He has batted .235 with no walks. However, his production is greater than some of his teammates can claim.
Over 162 games, he's on pace for 61 home runs and 122 RBIs - or, in his case, cut that number in half. It's not a sustainable pace, even for most top ballplayers in the league. This stat is meant to help give more perspective on how well he's hitting the ball.
In the context of his season, his ability to hit for power brings on greater meaning. His 80-game suspension was due to a positive test for performance enhancing drugs. The suspension comes after the season he had his first All-Star campaign, setting career highs across the board.
A strong performance helps put the time away behind him as well as keep it out of the minds of those watching him. Expectations are typically lower following this type of suspension. In theory, there should be regression.
Profar can at least make a case that the leg kick and changing his stance did have some impact on his ability to turn his career around in 2024. The longer he keeps this up, the more the noise is tuned out.
Standing out while most of the lineup struggles is going to make it easier for fans to overlook his time away, too. He wasn't able to help for 80 games, but he's helping now. It all draws attention elsewhere, allowing everyone to begin moving on.
What happened isn't going to be forgotten. It's still a discussion topic as we speak. However, there are bigger fish to fry right now. The Braves sit at 40-52 and 10 games behind a Wild Card spot. Profar might be ineligible for postseason play, but right now, that might not even be a problem.