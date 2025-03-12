Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. Snubbed in First MLB Hitters Power Rankings
MLB.com released a top 10 power rankings for hitters, and certain Atlanta Braves star was left off the list. After entering the 2024 season as the top player in baseball according to MLB Network, Ronald Acuña Jr. was unable to crack a top 10 hitters list. He didn’t even receive votes.
Let’s get this straight. Someone who was the National League MVP less than a year and a half ago is no longer rated a top-10 hitter in MLB or even able to get consideration for the top 10 to start the season.
Just so everyone knows, this is the top 10 followed by who received votes as well:
- Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)
- Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- Juan Soto (New York Mets0
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Kansas City Royals)
- Yordan Alvarez (Houston Astros)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays)
- José Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians)
- Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore Orioles)
- Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)
- Kyle Tucker (Chicago Cubs)
Received votes:
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers)
- Corey Seager (Rangers)
- Ketel Marte (D-backs)
- Mike Trout (Angels)
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers)
The two reigning MVPs are one and two. That checks. Soto was given a bag. There is an obligation to rank him high. But reputation is being taken into account for these players' profiles. If that’s the case, Acuña has some recent dominance that would make him still top-10 worthy.
If he’s out of the top 10 for an as-of-now power rankings, then fine enough. But the players who received votes indicate that that’s not quite what this is.
Mike Trout received votes and he’s played one healthy season this decade. He’s one of the greatest ballplayers to ever live, indisputable, but if he is getting votes, then Acuña should be too.
Wyatt Langford’s quick rise to the Majors is impressive. But he’s clearly getting a vote based on the possibility. If we’re talking possibility, then Acuña is all-star caliber.
MLB Network currently ranks Acuña outside the top 10 as well at No. 16. Fangraphs projects that Acuña will finish with a .292/.379/.509 with 26 home runs and 102 RBIs in 128 games played.
Sounds sounds like he worth the consideration in that case.