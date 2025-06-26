Braves Rotation Options if They Seek Alternatives to Didier Fuentes
The Atlanta Braves are now two starts into giving starting pitcher and top-10 prospect Didier Fuentes a shot in the Major League rotation. The raw talent is there, and he has a future with this team. With injuries to the rotation, the team is keeping him around instead of having him work on his craft in Triple-A. Whether that will pan out long-term is yet to be determined.
If the time comes when the Braves decide it's better to try someone else, they have a handful of options to work with in the minors. One isn't actually an option right now, but it's best to discuss him anyway since he's going to come up in discussion, and he could be an option later on in the season.
However, the rest could be options immediately. Here are four Triple-A options the Braves have that could provide rotation help if they decide to try someone else other than Fuentes.
Ian Anderson
He's currently hurt. He went on the 7-day injured list on Tuesday, according to his transaction log, with his most recent outing coming on June 18. This section is more of a chance to get you up to speed on his status, since many are going to think of him when it comes to options.
Even if he was healthy, he has had a 6.10 ERA in eight Triple-A starts this season. Something just isn't clicking. The injury could explain why, but we have no confirmation on that. No specifics are mentioned about his injury. If he comes back and does better, then we'll know.
He's not the best option, but if he were healthy, you can't have this discussion without him. He's the arm with the most MLB experience and experience in significant games. He started and shoved in a World Series game.
There's still an endearment for him in Braves Country. This is a storyline that many would love to see happen: Anderson gets the chance and succeeds.
It has to wait for now. When he's healthy, we'll circle back.
Hurston Waldrep (No. 2 Prospect)
Alright, now a more serious option. Waldrep comes with way more reps in Triple-A and has also been called up to the Majors before. When you look at the stats, though, you can see why the Braves chose to gamble on Fuentes over Waldrep. The Braves' No. 2 prospect has a 5.60 ERA in 14 starts. They rode the hot hand.
To be fair, Waldrep has pitched relatively well since the beginning of May with two exceptions. He's had two outings where he didn't escape the first inning, giving up nine runs in a combined one inning. In his other seven outings since the start of May, he has a 3.43 ERA.
His likelihood of a call-up sometime this season is solid even if not in the next couple of weeks. The Braves would probably get better results than they did in his last call-up, but we don't know if it'll be better than how Fuentes has done. Maybe you get a quality start. Maybe he gets run out after a couple of innings.
Nathan Wiles
Wiles made one relief appearance for the Braves back in April. He pitched one inning, allowed three earned runs and quickly went back to Gwinnett. Since then, he's been the Stripers' best starter.
In 13 starts, he has a 2.92 ERA in 71 innings pitched. His most recent start was arguably his best so far. He pitched a season-high seven innings and allowed two earned runs. It's the best he's looked at any point in his professional career. A relief outing didn't work out. Maybe when he has to go in with a starter's mentality and more reps since his last call-up, it'll go better.
Davis Daniel
Another Triple-A starter who had a single MLB appearance, where he pitched an inning and went back to Gwinnett. He pitched well with a scoreless inning to his name. He has a 3.76 ERA in 13 games, 12 starts, this season.
There is no indication that he could be called up, but if the Braves want to consider every option, then Daniel enters the conversation.