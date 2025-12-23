Bold 2025 Atlanta Braves Predictions Gone Bad

With every season comes the chance to make bold predictions. Nearly 12 months ago, I made a few regarding the Atlanta Braves 2025 season. There was logic and genuine thought put into them. Sure enough, they went as well as you might have expected. It's bad.

As the year winds down, I finally remembered that I made these. It inspired a new annual tradition: Looking back at them, reflecting on them, and letting everyone laugh at my expense.

I wrote the following sentence in the intro of my predictions piece: "It’s not bold to predict these All-Stars will have strong seasons, but it can be bold to project the heights they could reach."

Oh, it can certainly be bold.

On that note, here are the bold predictions I made in a piece from January and how far off I was on each of them.

Bad Prediction 1: Ronald Acuña Jr Hits 30 Home Runs

How Far Off? Nine home runs

Ok, all things considered, this one wasn't that bad. If it wasn't for a second injury and a slump later in the season, Acuña probably would have at least gotten much closer. I think if he had stayed healthy throughout his return, he would have been able to stay a little more consistent to finish the season.

I'm ruling this one to have been a pretty reasonable prediction.

Bad Prediction 2: Spencer Schwellenbach Throws 200 Innings

How Far Off? 89 1/3 innings pitched

This one was looking so good until it didn't. Schwellenbach even had a complete game under his belt. He was on pace to reach 200 innings during his 31st start of the season. Unfortunately, he was out with a fractured elbow for the remainder of the season after 17 starts. It illustrates the unpredictability of a pitcher's health.

This one can still be labeled as a pretty reasonable prediction. Don't worry, though. After this, I too will question what I was thinking.

Bad Prediction 3: Michael Harris II Racks up 180 Hits

How Far Off? 28 hits

The logic here was that a healthy Michael Harris would reach this point by simply being around to get more hits. He had averaged more than one hit per game in a season heading into 2025. For what it's worth, he was healthy. However, the reason he missed two games this year is a major reflection on why this prediction was a swing and a miss.

Until the All-Star Break, Harris was statistically the worst hitter in Major League Baseball. On July 13, he was on pace for 127 hits over 162 games.

I'll give him this credit: He really tried to help me out on the back end by becoming one of the best hitters in baseball after the break. His pace after the break was 191 hits over 162 games. Either way, this prediction is rough. There are no excuses.

Bad Prediction 4: Michael Harris II Wins a Gold Glove

How Far Off? Not even a finalist

I made not one, but two Michael Harris II predictions. In hindsight, stacking predictions on one player was doomed from the start. Anyway, it still manages to get worse.

Bad Prediction 5: Austin Riley Is a Finalist for the NL MVP

How Far Off? Quite far off, as a matter of fact

Where do we start with unpacking this one? The slow start or the nine total games after July 11?

I remember my logic. He has been in sixth place in MVP votes a couple of times. He was starting to look like his old self again at the plate before he suffered a broken hand during the 2024 season. Perhaps he's back to pushing for 35 or more home runs and 100 RBIs.

Even if he did make that push, it would have been tough. Ohtani and Schwarber were the clear first- and second-place guys. He might have, at best, finished fourth. Soto still has the push for a 40-40 season going for him with that third-place finish.

The Ultimate Dud Prediction: Ian Anderson Wins 15 Games

How Far Off? A far off you could mathematically get

This one had me staring at my screen for several minutes. Anderson was projected at the time to be in the Braves' rotation. He had looked good with Triple-A Gwinnett. That was my logic. Bring on the bounceback.

Not only did he not record a win in 2025, but he also didn't pitch an inning for the Braves in the majors. He had 9 1/3 during his one month with the Angels after he was traded toward the end of Spring Training.

A big takeaway from all of this is that the Braves had a tough year. My predictions managed to be worse.

Perhaps it would serve me well to put less thought into the 2026 bold predictions. Those will come out toward the end of January. Come December 2026, we'll circle back and see how poorly those panned out, too.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI