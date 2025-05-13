Braves Set MLB Record That Perfectly Sums Up Roller Coaster Season
The Atlanta Braves' walk-off win over the Washington Nationals Monday night stealthily put them in the history books. According to OptaStats, a popular stats page on Twitter, the Braves set an MLB record by alternating one-run losses and one-ru wins for seven straight games.
Frankly, if this record doesn't sum up the Braves season, it's hard to imagine what would. They keep getting close to .500 with no avail. That's the broadest brush stroke that can be made when summing up this record. However, when you look deeper at the games, there's more to it.
They're 9-9 one-run games this season. Naturally, if they're going to have seven consecutive games decided by one, it had to alternate who won. Keep it consistently inconsistent.
Three of these games have been won via a walk-off. The one that wasn't was a road game. Three of these games have been won in extra innings, including that road game. Five of the Braves' 20 wins this season have come in extras. They're undefeated in that category. They love the late-game win, and they've taken it to the max during this stretch.
All three one-run losses durig this stretch happened when they scored three runs or fewer. They're 1-17 on the season when the bats can't score at least four runs. So, it's fitting that these are how these losses played out. That being said, one of their wins was a 2-1 game. They did get their first low-scoring win to help shake things up at least a little bit.
At the individual level of performance, things start to make sense too. The walk-offs came from Marcell Ozuna, Drake Baldwin and Alex Verdugo.
Ozuna has been the Braves' most consistent position player going back to last season. It's fitting he won it for the Braves. Drake Baldwin hype has been building up for nearly a calendar year now so that culminated in an early career heroic moment.
Lastly, the last-second addition at the end of Spring Training. Verdugo showed up and provided a spark to this team - they're 14-6 with him in the starting lineup. It felt inevitable that he was going to have a big moment too.
This record was likely posted just for the fun in it. Even so, it ended up being a record that embodies this team for better and for worse.