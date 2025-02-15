Growing Hype Surrounding Braves No. 1 Prospect
The offseason was full of hype around Atlanta Braves catching prospect Drake Baldwin. Now, that the top-100 prospect is down in North Port for Spring Training, he’s putting what he brings to the table on full display.
Saturday morning has seen reporters tweeting out nothing but praise for him.
“This kid’s got a really nice swing, and big-time oppo power,” The Athletic’s David O’Brien said on X (formerly Twitter).
He also posted a video of Baldwin taking swings in the cages.
The pop they’re seeing explains why he’s a rising prospect.
“Just want you to know,” 92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley said on X, “Drake Baldwin can rake. Easy to see why the Braves are so high on his bat.”
Baldwin headlines the non-roster invitee list this Spring. However, it’s only a matter of time until he’s added to the 40-man roster.
Last season, he represented the Braves in the Futures Game during All-Star Weekend. He reached Triple-A for the first time late in the year and that’s where he truly began to stand out.
In 72 Triple-A games, Baldwin batted .298 with an .891 OPS, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. His on-base percentage was .407. He showed solid plate discipline with a 16.2% strikeout rate. He had nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54).
That run late in the year earned him the honor of being the Braves Minor League Player of the Year according to Baseball America. He’s also implied to now be the Braves top prospect on MLB.com. The team’s top 30 isn’t out yet, but he’s the highest-ranking Braves prospect in the top 100.
Baldwin shined even brighter in the Arizona Fall League this offseason. In 13 games with the Peoria Javelinas, he slashed .377/.452/.491 with one home run, three total extra-base hits and nine RBIs. He struck out just nine times over 62 plate appearances (14.5%).