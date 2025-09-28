A Breakdown of Olson Interference Call, Ejection in Braves Loss
There never seems to be a dull moment for the Atlanta Braves. Even when the season is coming to a close, and they're days away from packing it up for the year, something popped up. This time, first baseman Matt Olson found himself in the middle of it and was rightfully upset with how it played out.
In the bottom of the sixth inning of the 3-1 loss to the Pirates on Saturday, Olson, leading off the inning, popped up into foul territory on the first-base side of the infield. Catcher Henry Davis jumped up to go after the ball, bumping into Olson in the process. While he got to the ball in time to catch it, he couldn't get a hold of it.
However, the umpire called Olson out due to batter interference.
Olson immediately got upset with home plate umpire Brock Ballou, and Snitker came out of the dugout to give a piece of his mind to him, too. Olson and Snitker were ultimately ejected. It was the first time in Olson's career that he was thrown out of a game.
"I was still chirping from the dugout once I watched the video, so I probably had it coming a little bit," Olson said to The Athletic. "Didn't feel it was the right call.... I kept asking what am I supposed to do, which is still a legitimate question. I hit a pop-up, and I felt like I stood in place."
Eli White took over at first base for the final innings of the game.
When taking a look at the highlight after the game, even if it might technically be the right call based on the book, it's clear that Olson had a reason to be upset by the call. First, Davis looked up in the air the entire time and didn't look where he was going.
As Olson finished his swing, he had no time to move out of the way of Davis, who was already on the move. The first time the first baseman would even realize the Pirates catcher was behind him and heading for the ball was when he was bumped into.
Davis still had plenty of time to make the catch, but he couldn't. He even had the time to pause and try to track it down in the effort to make the catch. It's unlikely that not bumping into someone would have made the difference.
There is an argument that it changed the complextion of the game. Maybe Olson gets on base on a later pitcher, and it could have changed how Ronald Acuña Jr. approached his at-bat and so on. There is a domino effect that could have played out from here.
Instead, the Braves went down in order and couldn't respond to the Pirates' two-run top half of the frame. With the game now in the rearview mirror, all they can do is try and salvage the finale.