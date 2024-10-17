Four One-Year Free Agent Rotation Options for Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves' starting rotation could have a change in identity next season. Max Fried and Charlie Morton are free agents leaving open spots in the rotation.
Even when you factor in Spencer Strider’s return, there’s still a spot left open. While the Braves have top starting talent in Triple-A and other experienced options such as Bryce Elder and Ian Anderson, the Braves might still pursue other options.
This could be a bridge rotation opinion while the talent continues to get Major League ready. A team rarely needs just five arms for a season. The Braves have 13 different pitchers start at least one game in 2024. It couldn’t hurt to ink another rotation arm.
Let’s look at four one-year options the Braves could explore this offseason. We are looking at guys who are unrestricted free agents who do not have options of any kind. It keeps this simple and realistic.
Kyle Hendricks
The long-time Cubs starter had his worst career season. He finished with a 5.92 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP. Those numbers will have you say, yikes, but hear this option out.
So, he slowly settled back in as the season went on. From the start of June onward, he had a 4.29 ERA. However, he’s obviously not the workhorse he used to be, but the Braves know how to get the most out of veteran arms. The 34-year-old righty could be signed to a prove-it deal as a way to get his career back on track in order to earn a longer-term deal.
Spotrac projects his market value at $4.1 million. That price is worth a dice roll.
Max Scherzer
He’s old. He was hurt last year. But he’s looking to pitch in 2025. Why not Atlanta?
Even at 40 years old, Scherzer is a big-game pitcher. In the nine games he started in 2024, he still managed to have a 3.95 ERA. For one year, there is a golden opportunity to have an all-time great pitcher in the rotation.
If he’s willing to play for a similar contract to last season ($12.5 million) it’s an easy decision. Bolster the rotation and sell some jerseys while they’re at it.
Matt Boyd
Boyd had a solid return from Tommy John Surgery with the Cleveland Guardians. He finished with a 2.72 ERA in eight starts, pitching into the sixth inning in five of those starts. For a guy coming off Tommy John, you take that.
Spotrac has his contract value set at $3.2 million. He’s only valued as a one-year deal type of arm. That’s a super cheap deal for a veteran arm still in his early 30s. The Braves should at least consider it.
Alex Wood
Why not a reunion option to finish things off? Look, he didn’t have a good year in 2024 at all. That 5.26 ERA is not a pretty number. But the Braves might be able to find a way to fix him.
Maybe they can bring back that knuckle curve he used when he was an all-star. He’s coming back from a rotator cuff injury. But he’s someone capable of getting you six innings when healthy. For one year, along with the alternatives in the farm system, it’s a low-risk move.