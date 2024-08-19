Should Atlanta Braves Sign Max Scherzer This Offseason?
All-star and future hall of fame starting pitcher Max Scherzer has made clear his intention to pitch again in 2025. Despite his injury-riddled season, he’s not hanging it up just yet.
“When I’m out there, I’ve been able to compete,” Scherzer told the Dallas Morning News. “I can still pitch at a high level.”
With that in mind, it would be wise for the Atlanta Braves to check in on him once he becomes a free agent this winter. However, it’s a move that makes sense if the conditions are just right.
The More Depth The Better
While the Braves have had some excellent starting pitching this season, injuries have shown how thin their depth is at the position. They will eventually have a lot of options coming from the pipeline, but many won’t be ready for a full-time rotation role in 2025.
That’s where Mad Max comes in. Scherzer brings valuable talent, experience and determination to the rotation. The 17-year veteran has three Cy Young Awards while being a finalist three more times. He is the active leader in strikeouts (3.405) and is 10th all-time and has a career 3.16 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.
Even in the modern era where breaking balls rule, he’s not afraid to challenge a batter with his four-seam fastball, throwing it nearly 50% of the time. However, he still has a good arsenal to complement it with a slider, changeup, curveball and cutter.
If you need more sense of his determination, he pitched game seven of the World Series despite battling a neck injury.
Charlie Morton is set to be a free agent this winter. So another option could be out the door. Scherzer could slide into that spot as the elder statesman on the staff.
However you look at it, the Braves would have another rotation option while also bringing in a guy who knows his stuff.
Braves Could Make Most of Veteran Ace
Ok, all those previous accolades are great, but Scherzer hasn’t been his usual self the last few years. While injuries can be a good explanation as to why, it’s still a valid point.
This would be a problem for a team that isn’t the Atlanta Braves. This is a team that knows how to make the most of their pitchers. Veteran arms have been coming to Atlanta and resurrecting their careers.
If the Braves could make a 40-year-old Jesse Chavez electric out of the bullpen, imagine what they could do with a 40-year-old Scherzer.
If you need a starting pitcher comparison, then take a look at Chris Sale, who has had a renaissance in 2024. His acquisition and extension were seen as questionable and now it looks like another Alex Anthopoulos masterclass move.
It makes for a great pitch (no pun intended) to a future hall-of-famer looking to extend his career just a bit further.
There’s also the benefits that come off the mound: mentorship. A lot of young pitchers could benefit from the wisdom of a generational pitcher. Just the idea of being able to have a number of guys say they learned a thing or two from Max Scherzer is enticing.
What Makes Signing Scherzer Not the Move?
When discussing the benefits, the flip side needs to be addressed too.
The value of the contract is going to matter. Scherzer isn’t making $43 million again from any team, but if he wants something north of $25 million, the Braves might have to walk away.
The Braves are already pushing up against the luxury tax and they have other soon-to-be free agents who need contracts as well. The current Max on the team, Fried, is set to be a free agent, and the Braves absolutely need to prioritize bringing him back long-term over signing a guy at the end of his career for a season or two.
If they be able to lock down Fried and also sign Scherzer, then all the power to them.