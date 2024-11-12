How Charlie Morton Pitching in 2025 Can Impact Atlanta Braves Offseason
Well, there you have it. Charlie Morton intends to pitch next season. When it’s ESPN’s Jeff Passan putting it out there, that’s pretty concrete.
On that note, let’s look over at his team of the last four seasons, the Atlanta Braves. One of the bigger question marks has been the starting rotation. Morton retiring, along with Max Fried likely walking, it looked like the Braves would have to figure out two spots in the starting rotation.
But Morton wanting to pitch again could change things - assuming he returns to Atlanta. If Morton signs elsewhere, then the Braves are in the same position as if he retires.
So let’s look at both situations.
Scenario 1: Morton is Back with the Braves
If he returns, then the Braves might put more of their focus into pursuing position player talent. This is what the starting rotation should look like most of the season if Morton re-signs:
- Chris Sale
- Spencer Strider
- Charlie Morton
- Reynaldo Lopez
- Spencer Schwellenbach
All they need to do is bide their time until Strider is ready to go and signing or trading for a season-long option might not be practical in that case. They could always roll with Ian Anderson, Grant Holmes or a top prospect such as A.J. Smith-Shawver to bridge the gap.
They might be more willing to go in on a top shortstop or left fielder if their rotation is in better shape.
However, there is a flip side to this, and that is they would be paying Charlie Morton. It’s doubtful that he’ll make $20 million again, but somewhere between $10 million to $15 million sounds pretty realistic. That’s still money they can’t put toward a top free agent, even if it’s less money going to Morton than before.
So while the Braves might put their focus on position players, it might not be as big of a splash.
Scenario 2: Morton Doesn’t Come Back to the Braves
Again, the Braves are in the position they’re in now - two open spots in the rotation. But there are still a few ways this could go.
The Braves could go on and sign another veteran starter - Nathan Eovaldi has been come up recently. This solves rotation depth, but another arm on the open market could cost more money. For example, Eovaldi made the same as Morton last season, and while he isn’t young either (34), he’s significantly younger than Morton (41). That’ll impact the cost.
That means the Braves will have less money for other free agent needs and hence be in a similar situation to the one with Morton coming back.
Another option is the Braves sticking to what they have in-house. The same guys who could help bridge the gap to Strider’s return in the first scenario could simply be in the rotation - like they have been before.
Anderson has the track record to have earned another shot, and Holmes arguably did the same in his emergency role last season. Prospect talent requires taking the risk and seeing if they’re ready. They’ll have to find out at some point.
If they roll with the in-house options, then the Braves will have the chance to make bigger moves to acquire bats.
The chips will fall however they’re intended to. We’ll find out how they do soon enough.