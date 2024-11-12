Braves' Charlie Morton 'Intends to Pitch' in 2025: Report
The baseball future of right-hander Charlie Morton was very much in doubt at the end of the season. After the Atlanta Braves made their playoff exit, Morton appeared to strongly suggest he could retire.
But since then, multiple reports have indicated the right-hander is poised to return for an 18th MLB season. On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Morton "intends" to pitch in 2025.
"He intends to pitch next season at 41 and remains a reliable innings easter with strikeout ability," wrote Passan. "He'll get a one-year deal with a contender."
On Oct. 31, MLB.com's Mark Bowman had a similar report, writing that Morton was "leaning toward pitching" one more season.
Morton has only spent five of his 17 MLB seasons with the Braves. But he has bookended his career with the Atlanta organization. He debuted in Atlanta with 15 starts as a rookie in 2008. He returned to the Braves in 2021, helping the team win the World Series for the first time in 26 years.
It seems unlikely that Morton would return for one more MLB season and pitch for a new team. But Passan didn't mention anything about which team Morton "intends" to pitch for in 2025. It's important to note, though, that Passan's Tuesday column didn't focus on landing spots but rather on the potential moving pieces in MLB free agency.
Morton went 8-10 with a 4.19 ERA, 1.325 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 165.1 innings last season. It was the first time he posted a losing record since 2014.
Over the past four seasons with the Braves, Morton has registered a 45-34 record with a 3.87 ERA. He's also posted a 1.250 WHIP and 771 strikeouts in 686.1 innings.
With Max Fried likely leaving in free agency, and Spencer Strider not expected to be ready for Opening Day, the Braves really could use Morton to return. As Passan noted, he's a reliable innings-eater, and yet his 1-year contract won't prevent the Braves from signing another top-rotation starter this offseason.