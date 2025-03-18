The Importance of a Live Game for Braves Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider made his long-awaited appearance in a live game on Monday. He had looked good in the backfields getting work in but there is value in a live game that can’t be tapped into elsewhere.
“It’s a good test for the work you’ve been doing,” Strider said after the game. “You get to see some things at game speed that you just can’t analyze in bullpens.”
Being out on the mound meant getting a more normal feel when pitching. After all, he hadn’t been in a live game in nearly a year.
“To go through the full routine, hear the national anthem, do all that stuff, shake hands with the guys - you get a more honest evaluation of everything,” he said.
Having the normal routine seemed to bring a sense of comfort for Strider. He went out there and pitched like hadn’t missed an inning. He faced retired all eight batters he faced and punched out six of them. Five of his strikeouts came consecutively beginning with the second batter. He threw 27 pitches with 23 of them being for strikes (85%).
“I felt like my command has been good...I know it’s Spring Training but definitely a good one.”
Command and movement have been the focus of his return so far. He added that he wants velocity to be a slow build - which given his injury is a logical approach. Though one of his strikeouts came on a 98 mph fastball looking. Even if it’s not his focus, it’s there.
But even beyond a health aspect, the focus on command is good for longterm effectiveness. The velocity won’t be there forever, but if he has perfect command and movement, he has a longer career ahead of him. Power pitchers only survive for so long.
Strider’s next start has not been determined yet.
He is still not expected to be back with the club for Opening Day. The latest reports have him back in late April. With a 162-game docket ahead, that’s not much of a wait.