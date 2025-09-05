3 Key Stats for Atlanta Braves Ha-Seong Kim's Home Debut
The Atlanta Braves head back to Truist Park to start a series this weekend with the Seattle Mariners. A highlight for Friday night will be the home debut of their recently acquired starting shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim.
He's only been on the team for two games, but he's already been establishing himself as a fresh presence at the plate. So far, he's 3-for-8 with a home run and three RBIs. That home run was the first hit by a Braves shortstop this season.
An stat that sounded nearly too fake to be true has finally been put to bed.
That stat has been bouncing around a bit, but there are more stats to keep in mind ahead of his debut. Here are three must-knows.
9.4% of Braves Shortstop RBIs
It shouldn't be possible after two games, but just remember that finding offense at the shortstop position this season has been like pulling teeth.
It's the position with the lowest batting average (.220), lowest slugging percentage (.259) and the lowest OPS (.535). It also has the second-lowest on-base percentage on the team behind center field - and this is because Michael Harris II's turnaround isn't quite reflected in the overall season stats.
To add insult to injury, Kim's three RBIs account for 9.4% of runs driven in by Braves shortstops this season (and it only took one swing for this to be true). Yes, with one swing, he already has nearly one-tenth of the position's runs batted in (32).
It complements having 100% of the position's home runs quite well.
1.014 OPS at Truist Park
Kim has played at Truist Park in 13 career games, and he's thrived in the small sample size. In 54 plate appearances, he has a slash line of .333/.389/.625, along with a 1.014 OPS, three home runs and 11 RBIs.
His OPS at Truist Park is the second-best among National League ballparks he has played in (he has a 1.124 OPS in Cincinnati).
These numbers could very well come down to earth a bit as he plays up in Marietta more, but it's a promising sign of what fans could see from him.
80.8% Stolen Base Success Rate
With the hype around the bat he is bringing to the table early, his speed needs a shoutout, too. While he hasn't attempted a stolen base in a Braves uniform yet, his career stats are something to keep in mind.
He has a stolen base success rate of 80.8%, swiping 84 bags on 102 attempts. He has stolen at least 22 bases twice, including a career high of 38 in 2023.
How has he fared this season? In seven attempts with the Rays, he's swiped six of seven. It's a small number, but it's consistent with his career rate.