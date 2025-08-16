How Michael Harris II's Batting Stance Changed the Trajectory of His Season
Michael Harris II started off this season poorly, and that may be an understatement.
Just a month ago, there was some debate over whether the Atlanta Braves center fielder should be sent down to Triple-A until he got going again.
That all changed after the All-Star break. Harris made some significant adjustments to his swing, going from a starting stance that had his hands chest high and feet nearly parallel to a high-held, open-footed stance that, ideally, allows him to get his hands to the ball faster and generate more power.
And boy, have the changes worked.
Harris is now arguably the best-hitting centerfielder in baseball right now, leading all centerfielders in batting average (.366), slugging (.693), wOBA (.454), OPS (1.078), hits (37), triples (3), fWAR (1.6), and a litany of other batting stats, per Running from the OPS on X.
In fact, Harris’ new hitting is so powerful, he’s only behind O’Neil Cruz in terms of average exit velocity, and Cruz holds the record for the hardest-hit ball in Major League history. However, Cruz seems to be a more “swing hard at everything” guy, as he’s only batting .207.
When the only guy beating you is the one with record exit velocities, you're doing something right.
This stands as proof that Harris is not only the most consistent centerfielder in Major League Baseball since the All-Star Break, but also one of the most powerful, a rare combination that really isn’t seen all that much, barring some MVP-caliber players like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, and almost always results in a Silver Slugger award.
Atlanta Braves on SI’s Harrison Smajovits said it best when he said that though Harris may become available in the offseason, it would not be wise to trade Harris at the deadline.
“If he’s playing at this level, the Braves would be handing the ultimate steal of a contract to another team,” Smajovits wrote.
The Braves have Harris signed for just under $10 million a season, a figure that infuriated fans when he was performing poorly. However, those same fans are now clamoring to keep this high performer at such a low cost.
The Braves are going to have a hard time if they’re still looking to make the postseason, even amidst Harris’s excellence at the plate. Even general manager Alex Anthopoulos stated that the Braves’ current focus is on the 2026 season.
That being said, Harris’s newfound excellence at the plate, if he’s able to maintain it, may just be the push the Braves need for the “hear me out” scenario in which the squad is able to sneak their way into the playoffs.
Baseball’s a game of momentum, after all.