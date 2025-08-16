How Michael Harris II's Batting Stance Changed the Trajectory of His Season

Michael Harris II among center fielders in the 2nd half:



AVG: .366 (1st)

SLG: .693 (1st)

wOBA: .454 (1st)

OPS: 1.078 (1st)

ISO: .327 (1st)

Hits: 37 (1st)

Triples: 3 (1st)

wRC+: 197 (1st)

fWAR: 1.6 (1st)



His 93.2 MPH AVG EV is only behind Oneil Cruz. Adjustments I've noticed: pic.twitter.com/8CEkxV3aD5