Braves Michael Harris II One of Best in Baseball Since All-Star Break
Action following the MLB All-Star Break couldn't be going much better for Michael Harris II. After a dreadful first official half, the Atlanta Braves center fielder turned himself into one of the best hitters in baseball.
Since the season resumed following the All-Star Break, Harris is fifth in batting average (.359), fourth in OPS (1.064) and is tied for the fourth most home runs (6). His six home runs have already matched the number he had in 93 games before the Midsummer Classic.
His barrel rate has more than doubled from 6.1% to 14.1% and his ground ball rate is down from 54% to 35%
It's enough of a sample size to show that the changes to his mechanics are working, and it's not just a lucky streak. It also reflects his tendency to be a strong second-half hitter. He's moved his hands up closer to his ears and widened his stance. It's much closer to what his stance was like during his 2022 season, which saw him win Rookie of the Year. It was also statistically his best season in the Majors.
Each season has seen him turn on the jets after the All-Star Break. It's just to a more extreme level.
He's not typically going from one of the worst hitters in the game to one of the best. Regardless, to his credit, he's done it again.
For the Braves, it gives them something to be hoepful for next season. Even if his first halfs are typically slower, he's making adjustments that should prevent him from having a season sluggish as how this one started again.
In turn, that only helps prevent the Braves offense from having the disastrous season it's been having in 2025. Other changes need to be make to reinforce the offense and help other hitters get going again, but Harris has been taken care of, at least for now.
Adjustments are a constant need in the game. Snitker emphasized that when discussing the start of Harris' turnaround a couple of weeks back.
“That’s what this game is all about,” Snitker said back in July. “To be successful in this thing, it never stops. It never stops, making adjustments, and I’ve watched the Hall of Famers we had, and they were doing it up to their last at bat.”
A full evaluation will be made at the end of the season. After all, there are still six weeks to go. For all we know, this story could be long in the review mirror by then. You hope, for his sake, that's not the case, but that is a scneario to keep in mind.
But for now, he's been making the adjustments and it's paid off in a big way. The coaching staff should make note for helping others get going again.