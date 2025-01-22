Milestones to Track During 2025 Atlanta Braves Season
Every year brings some form of career milestone and for the Atlanta Braves, there will and could be plenty to go around. With Spring Training quickly approaching, let’s look at some milestones that either are certain to happen or have a strong enough chance to happen this season.
This is meant to be a non-exhaustive list of milestones that mainstays on the team can reasonably reach in 2025.
Matt Olson: 1,000 Hits, 300 Home Runs, 800 RBIs
Current Stats: 985 hits, 259 home runs, 713 RBIs
The 1,000-hit plateau will happen during the first couple weeks of the season. Last season, he recorded his 15th hit in the 14th game of the season. He needs 87 RBIs to reach 800. He had 98 last season and drove in over 100 the three previous years. He’ll get there.
The question mark is if he can get 41 home runs to 300. Olson’s only hit 40 or more home runs once, and that was his 54 home runs season in 2023. He’s certainly capable of it. Since he’s capable of it, this is a milestone that can be considered doable and therefore makes this list.
Austin Riley: 500 Career RBIs
Current Stats: 429 RBIs
Riley needs 71 RBIs to reach 500 this upcoming season. From 2021 to 2023 he had 93 RBIs or more. He had 56 last year but that was because his season ended two months early due to a hit by pitch to his hand.
His 162-game pace was about 82 RBIs, according to Baseball Reference. This doesn’t take into account that he was heating up before he got hurt, but it shows that even last year, he would’ve long cleared what he needs at minimum this year.
This is an expected milestone.
Michael Harris II: 500 hits and 200 career RBIs
Current Stats: 387 hits, 169 RBIs
The Braves center fielder had 116 hits in 110 games played last season and hit 51 of them in 43 games after he came back from missing two months of the season. He needs 113 to reach this milestone.
Even if he doesn’t take the step forward we’re expecting in 2025, he’ll reach 500 hits just staying healthy.
The second milestone is only 31 RBIs away. A breakout season could see him passing 250 career RBIs, but 200 will be cinch for him.
Marcell Ozuna: 300 Home Runs and 1,000 Career RBIs
Current Stats: 275 home runs, 880 RBIs
Even with a power dip at the end of last season, hitting 25 more home runs is a reasonable for Ozuna. He’s only reached 120 RBIs once in 2017, but had his bat kept up in the latter months, he likely gets close to it again.
This is a wait and see to find out if age is starting to show at 34. Even then, we’d have to see a serious dropoff for him not to reach 300 home runs.
Ronald Acuña Jr.: 500 RBIs and 200 Career Home Runs, 200 Stolen Bases
Current stats: 417 RBIs, 165 home runs, 196 stolen bases
I’ll be honest, some of these do push the limits of “reasonable” here. But it was hard to not include them.
Acuña only needs four more stolen bases to reach 200. That’s a lock. However, he needs 35 home runs to reach 200 and 83 RBIs to reach 500.
If he was back fully healthy for opening day, you could pencil all these in as happening. The 200-home run plateau probably has to wait until 2026. The 500-RBI mark can be listed as doable in 2025. FanGraphs has him playing 131 games. While they also project he reaches only 70 RBIs, a healthy Acuña can get to 83 in that span.
Sean Murphy: 100 career home runs, 500 hits, 300 RBIs
Current stats: 77 home runs, 397 hits, 240 RBIs
It took one season for everyone to just forget Muprhy was an All-Star for the Braves in 2023. It was rough, but there was a chance he was never full healthy after missing the the month of April with an oblique injury.
But even with his struggles last season, he was on a 162-game pace for 22 home runs, 101 hits and 56 RBIs.
A healthy Murphy that isn’t splitting catching duties with another veteran catcher could hit 23 home more home runs to reach 100, drive in 60 runs more to reach 300 and 103 more hits to reach 500. It is certainly reasonable that these records are within striking distance. No, he won’t play all 162 games, but the implication is when he’s healthy, he’ll be able to do this in 130 to 140 games behind the dish.
Ozzie Albies: 1,000 hits, 600 RBIs, 100 stolen bases
Current stats: 949 hits, 508 RBIs, 84 stolen bases
You can lock in him reaching 1,000 hits barring a crazy injury. Actually, even though he missed two months last season, he racked up 10o hits. When he’s been healthy for a full season, he has reached double-digit stolen bases. He’s only reached 16 bases once, but he’s gotten close to that multiple times.
Albies also shown in recent years that when he’s healthy, he can drive in 100 runs. Getting 92 more for another milestone isn’t a stretch.
Chris Sale: 2,500 & 2,600 strikeouts, 150 wins, 2,000 Innings Pitched
Current Stats: 2,414 strikeouts, 134 wins, 1,958 1/3 innings pitched
Before last season, nobody would have thought these milestones were ever coming. Now, they’re back on the docket. A season where he gets 16 wins and 186 strikeouts would be a step back, but would still be a solid year at 36 years old.
If he’s healthy enough to reach those milestones, then he’ll obviously long surpass 2,000 career innings.
Raisel Iglesias: 800 strikeouts, 250 career saves
Current Stats: 796 strikeouts, 224 saves
If manager Brian Snitker calls upon him to make a four-out save in his first appearance in of the season, he might get to 800 out of the gate. Realistically, it’ll come in his second appearance of the season.
Iglesias has had at least 33 saves in three of his last four seasons. He could miss that mark and still reach 250 career saves. For those asking about 300 saves, well that would require shattering the record of 62 saves in a season with a whopping 76.
Spencer Strider: 500 & 600 strikeouts
Current Stats: 496 strikeouts
The day Strider returns to the mound, he should - in theory - reach 500 career strikeouts. FanGraphs projects him to strikeout 146 batters once he gets back. Reaching 600 strikeouts is looking pretty good.