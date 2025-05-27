MLB Network Analyst Names Braves Acuña Most Talented in Franchise History
The recent weekend series reminded a lot of people of the talent that Ronald Acuña Jr. brings to the Atlanta Braves. However, one MLB Network analyst and former Braves player, Mark DeRosa, took his praise a step further.
"I would argue he's the most talented player to ever put the Braves uniform on," DeRosa said on MLB Network.
This gets tricky just because of his wording. He didn't say "greatest" which a lot of people will think he implies. He said "talented" which is a lot tougher to quantify and dispute. It's still a gutsy claim. Acuña is undoubtedly in the conversation, but the Braves have still had a lot of talented players come through.
The one that comes to mind first is Hank Aaron, who is considered one of the greatest ballplayers in the game's history and was a five-tool player.
Aaron is most remembered for hitting 755 home runs and passing Babe Ruth for the most home runs all-time until 2007. He also had 240 stolen bases, three gold gloves and the record for RBIs in a career (2,297). Aaron would also still have over 3,000 hits if he never hit a home run in his life. He did all of this without modern training too. It takes an all-time level of talent to achieve what he did.
But at the same time, Acuña could still be the more talented ballplayer. Hank Aaron never had 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a season. He only stole 30 bases once for, in turn, his only 30-30 season.
This is just debating talent and ability between two players. We haven't even dragged Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Eddie Matthews, Warren Spahn, Andruw Jones and Freddie Freeman into this debate. Even Babe Ruth wore a Braves uniform.
It's also trickier when you realize that the term "talented" doesn't mean we are restricted to the greatest Braves players. There are many talented players who might have been remembered had something gone differently in their careers.
Forget the scouting reports and 20-to-80 scales. Talent is not quantifiable, even if comparable in a lot of cases, and therefore this is an inconclusive debate. It can go on for thousands of words in an article and still be right where it is now.
One thing that DeRosa is right about is putting Acuña in the conversation. He's worthy of it. If you ask 99% of people if he should be in the discussion and, for argument's sake, put him in the top five most talented Braves players ever, they'll be on board.