One MLB Rule Could Shake Up Hypothetical Braves Ozuna Trade Market
Let's stat this off by saying the Atlanta Braves aren't sellers right now. However, that could theoretically change if they hit another snag ahead of the deadline. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is a popular name to throw around in speculation since he's a soon-to-be free agent.
Ozuna's been having his troubles at the plate the last couple of months, but if Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos told other teams he was available, he'd get some phone calls. The recent track record is enough for some to roll the dice. After all, he was an All-Star who finished fourth in MVP voting last season.
However, with all the dreaming happening ahead of the trade market, ESPN's Buster Olney took a moment to remind everyone of an important fact: Ozuna can say no. He can do this all thanks to a rule that most people and writers don't consider. Some fans probably don't know this rule exists. It's his 10-and-5 rights. If a Major Leaguer has 10 years under his belt and has played for a team for at least five consecutive seasons - Ozuna is in his sixth season with the Braves - he can veto any trade.
If he wants to ride out the end of his contract with Atlanta simply because he doesn't want to move, he can do that. It doesn't have to be in his contract that there is a no-trade clause. It automatically activated after last season.
Players have waived their 10-5 rights before. The example MLB.com includes is even Braves-related. When all-star second baseman Brandon Phillips was traded to Atlanta from the Reds, he waived his rights to greenlight the trade.
Right now, this is a moot point brought up by Olney. They've won 10 of their last 14 games to inch closer to .500 and stay within reach of a playoff spot. Ozuna is part of that plan and has helped them in that effort with some clutch moments. It's simply something to keep in mind if they throw in the towel sometime in the next 30 or so days.
For those drawing up mock trades for him, it's also a reminder to consider if he would want to go to a specific team.