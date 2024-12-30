Oh Captain, My Captain: If the Braves Had One Who Would it Be?
A team captain is not common place in baseball like it is in other sports. In hockey and football, there is always a captain or multiple captains. But they aren’t unheard of and some players are famous for being a team captain, such as Derek Jeter.
The Atlanta Braves have not named a captain Johnny Evers was the captain of the Boston Braves from 1914 to 1917. The armistice that ended World War I happened more recently. It’s just not a thing for this organization.
That being said, there are certainly players worthy of holding that title. These are long-standing members on the roster who set an example in the clubhouse and through on-field performance.
Let’s look at some potential names here.
Ozzie Albies
If there is a best fit for captain right now, it’s second baseman Ozzie Albies. He best fits the best of representing the team on and off the field. He’s not the best player, per se, on the field, but he’s still a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger winner. He’s donned a Braves uniform for eight seasons and is the longest-tenured player on the staff.
Albies is one of the most charismatic people on the team. He was a player correspondent during the World Series for a reason. He’s the most speechful speechless person you’ll ever meet - if you know, you know.
Bonus: His dog, Puchi, is part of Braves lore at this point. Last year’s bobblehead giveaway proved it.
Austin Riley
While Albies just got a lot of hype, there are other worth candidates who deserve a shoutout. One of those is third baseman Austin Riley.
Since he arrived in the big leagues, Riley has been an everyday player, only missing time due to injury and a couple stints on the paternity list.
On the field, he’s a two-time All-Star and has received MVP votes three times. This season, despite the early end due to injury, he was named the Braves’ nominee for the Heart and Hustle Award. For an added off-the-field bonus, Riley has a charity golf tournament.
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Being the face of the team, Acuña obviously has a case to be captain. He’s an MVP winner, a member of the 40-40 club (founded the 40-70 club) and a four-time All-Star.
Things might have gone differently for the Braves last season had be been healthy. But his presence in the clubhouse goes a long way, whether he’s playing or not. It was a nice boost to the team when he was able to rejoin the club for a bit during his rehab.
Future Potential Captains
As of now, these are the three prime candidates. If Travis d’Arnaud was still with the club, he would have an easy case too.
So, let’s look at some potential future hypothetical captains. One strong future candidate is Michael Harris II. He’s a great ballplayer and quickly became a fan favorite after he arrived in the Majors. Harris was the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year for a reason.
He’s just young - 23 years old. Most captains his age are on rebuilding franchises looking to rally around the future. That’s just not the case for the Braves.
Even though he’s a pitcher, Spencer Schwellenbach could make his case one day. He burst onto the scene in a hurry and looks like he’ll be around for a long time.
The Braves aren’t naming a captain anytime soon. But if that time were to come, they aren’t short on options.