Braves Ozzie Albies to Serve as Correspondant During World Series
There will be at least one current Atlanta Braves player confirmed to be at the World Series this year.
MLB has announced that Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies will be participating in what they called the World Series Player Takeover. He will be a correspondent for Media Day and Game 1.
San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arraez will be the correspondent for Game 2, and The Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker will be the correspondent for Game 3.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Consitution’s Justin Toscano, Albies will be connecting with friends in the game for interviews - assuming this means players participating in the World Series - talking to celebrities in attendance and more. Their thoughts will also be shared across social media platforms.
There is no mentioning of any involvement with the Fox television proadcast of the World Series.
Unlike the other two correspondence participating, Albies possess something they don’t: World Series championship experience. He was part of the Braves team that won the World Series against the Houston Astros in 2021.
Albies played in all six games, but he didn’t exactly light up pitchers at the plate. He batted .238 with a .598 OPS. That being said, he had two multi-hit games, including one in the decisive Game 6 - and scored four runs.
Beyond that experience, the man simply shines in front of the camera. Last year, he was the star of a BMW commercial along with Walker Buehler, Byron Buxton and Nestor Cortes. He talked energetically about how speechless he was at the performance of the car when he was clearly “speech-ful.”
He’s also been mic’d up in games himself including in this season when the Braves were on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN back in May.
Game 1 of the World Series will be on Friday, Oct. 25. The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the New York Yankees. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. EDT.