Ozzie Albies Making Braves Offseason Choices Tougher
The Atlanta Braves are approaching a contract crossroads with Ozzie Albies, and the decision is only getting tougher as the offseason approaches. It’s not due to his struggles but because he’s heating up down the stretch.
Following his three-hit, four-RBI performance on Tuesday, he’s batting .294 with a .804 OPS, three home runs, 10 RBIs and eight total extra-base hits in 16 games.
One-fourth of his home runs and nearly one-fifth of his RBIs this season have come during this span.
Better late than never, the Braves likely suppose, but we’re finally seeing a sustained stretch of Albies’ All-Star self again.
Following this season, Albies will have a $7 million club option for 2026 and another of the same salary for 2027. The Braves will have to first decide if they want to exercise it, and then decide what the second baseman’s trade value is.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported back in July that the Braves planned to pick up his option and will, at least, entertain trade offers that may come their way. With how Albies is playing now, it’s safe to say they’re still planning on picking up that option.
If he looks like an All-Star to finish the season, the Braves are going to want to keep him around on what would be a steal of a salary. On the other hand, he would also boost his value in the eyes of other teams as well.
Should he perform at a level that would make his salary a steal, the Braves are going to have more offers to entertain over the offseason.
The Braves have an option in the system that makes entertaining offers for Albies that much easier. Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. has been getting a better handle on big-league pitching as of late.
In his last 15 games, he’s batting .294 with a .400 on-base percentage. He has yet to hit a home run in the Majors, but he’s been getting the ball in the gap more with four doubles in his last nine games.
Alvarez has also put on a stronger defensive showing this season. He has a defensive runs saved (DRS) of 7. If that’s the number he put up for a full season, that would be more than respectable, but he’s done it in 29 games played.
Meanwhile, Albies’ DRS this season is 1 in 132 games. Granted, Alvarez has been playing a different position. He plays third base, and Albies is at second. However, the Braves could decide that this defense translates to the other side of the infield well enough to plug him in there if they trade their All-Star.
On the bright side for the Braves, this tough choice has at least changed in attitude. Instead of being a decision to move on from him because he’s not what he used to be, this decision is to move on because another team values him that much.