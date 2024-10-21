Revisiting the Braves Trade for Sean Murphy After Two Seasons
It’s been nearly two years since the Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. It’s a deal that’s involved some notable names, such as two-time all-star William Contreras and 2023 AL stolen base leader Esteury Ruiz.
Murphy’s short time with the Braves has also been turbulent. He’s produced two very different seasons at the plate. One was all-star-worthy. The other was weak and injury-riddled
Since it’s been two seasons, let’s take a look back and see how this deal has worked out for the Braves.
First, A Recap of the Deal
Braves acquire: catcher Sean Murphy
A’s acquire: pitchers Kyle Muller (Braves) and Freddy Tarnok (Braves), catcher Manny Piña (Braves), outfielder Esteury Ruiz (Brewers)
Brewers acquire: catcher William Contreras (Braves), pitchers Justin Yeager (Braves) and Joel Payamps (A’s)
Got it? Ok, cool.
Murphy’s Complicated Addition
In year one, this trade looked like a stellar move. Murphy was named to his first all-star team off the back of a career year. He slashed .251/.365/.478 and set career highs for home runs (21) and RBIs (68).
Keep in mind, he did this while splitting time with Travis d’Arnaud. He was on a 162-game pace for 32 home runs and 102 RBIs.
Meanwhile, Contreras had a down, but still good year. He slashed .289/.367/.457. His power dipped in his first year in Milwaukee, with 17 home runs over 141 games. He had hit 20 over 97 the year before.
Then, the script flipped last season. Contreras stayed consistent. .281/.365/.466 with 23 home runs and 92 RBIs in 151 games. Murphy went on the injured list after one game and missed all of April with an oblique injury. Once he returned, he couldn’t get going at the plate apart from some flashes over the summer. He finished the season slashing .193/.284/.352 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs over 72 games.
One season was all it took for his outlook to take a negative turn. He was recently selected as the Braves' worst long-term contract.
Given that he’s under contract under 2029, the Braves are going to need to bank on a bounce-back season.
No Winner Yet (There Might Be a Loser)
Before we sit here and declare a winner for this trade. Let’s pump the breaks. While it’s easy to look at how Murphy and Contreras are performing and how much the Braves forked over in this trade and say the Braves lost.
If things stay on this track, then yes, this will be the case. But it’s only been two years and Murphy was trying to cover an injury. He could be back to his all-star self after having an offseason to get healthy. If he keeps performing well, then it doesn’t matter as much if Contreras looks good. It’s a win-win for the Braves and Brewers.
That leaves the A’s. See, it might be too early to pick a winner, but there’s a loser here. Let’s look at where their acquisitions are at right now:
- Ruiz: Mostly injured. Questionably sent to Triple-A before that.
- Muller: Mediocre 2024 (4.01 ERA in 21 appearances)
- Tarnok: Designated for assignment sometime in May.
- Piña: Released
They got a haul and it’s not quite working out. Ruiz returning to his 2023 form would help, but their end of the deal isn’t looking great. There’s no situation where they come out of this the winners.
Circling back to the Braves: When you factor in that they essentially gave up nothing to the A's to get Murphy - Ruiz came from Milwaukee - it doesn't look as bad. They also still have catching prospect Drake Baldwin. That could also make it easier to stomach giving up Contreras.
Let's just leave it as the Brewers currently have the lead.
Does this look like a trade the Braves would pull the trigger on again at the present moment? Doubtful. But they would have done it every time less than 12 months ago. This will become clearer in time.