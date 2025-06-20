Takeaways From Braves Sweep of Mets
The Atlanta Braves picked up a pivotal sweep of the New York Mets Thursday night. Winning the three-game series also saw them win their third consecutive series since losing six straight.
On that note, let's look at some takeaways from the series. Three is a big number right now, so three takeaways it is.
Ozuna Still Has Moments in Him, and The Braves Need Them
That big bat the Big Bear possesses is still in there. It’s gone dormant due to struggles with his hip, but the Braves don’t have a sweep in the books without one of their top bats coming up in the clutch.
For those who need context, with the Mets leading 4-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning of the series opener, Ozuna cleared the bases with a double down the left field line to tie up. The Braves went on to win in extras.
Heading into the Mets series, Ozuna was batting .157 with a .522 OPS in June. Unsurprisingly, the Braves went 4-9 in that stretch. He can still come up big for the Braves, but they’re going to be hoping those moments pick back up again. Offense has been a team issue, but it starts with the big bats returning to form.
We Will See All-Star Matt Olson Again
Olson crushed Mets pitching this week, slashing .455/.571/.909 with a home run, three total extra-base hits and five RBIs. His bases-clearing double on Thursday put the game away from the Braves, setting them up to complete the sweep.
This wasn’t a wake-up series for the All-Star first baseman either. Over his last 20 games, he’s been slashing .315/.427/.562 with three home runs, 12 extra-base hits and 19 RBIs.
We may not be seeing the home runs at his 2023 rate as of late, but he’s still seeing the ball as well as ever.
Starting Pitching Remains the Backbone of This Team
Last season, starting pitching kept the Braves in contention as injuries mounted all over the place. They had the third-best ERA in MLB (3.58) and struck out the most batters (959).
After a shaky start, they’ve returned to being their most reliable group on the team and the Mets series was no different. Chris Sale was an out away from a complete-game shutout, Spencer Strider gave the Braves six one-run innings and Spencer Schwellebach still took care of seven innings despite a shaky first couple of innings.
After the sweep, manager Snitker said, “It's where it all starts, literally.”
The timely hitting is important, and that also showed in this series. However, the Braves have developed a locked-down rotation over the last couple of years, something their 100-win teams were always blessed with. When the starters click, the rest falls into place, especially come the postseason.