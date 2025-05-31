Two Braves Players Named Potential Trade Deadline Pieces
We sit two months away from the MLB Trade deadline, and two Atlanta Braves are predicted to be up for grabs come that time. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller placed designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and closer Raisel Iglesias in the 'Not Yet Up for Grabs, But Stay Tuned' Tier.
"Can't imagine any of them would be selling if the deadline were today, but plenty of time for that pendulum to swing," Miller wrote.
The Braves currently sit at 26-30 after losing seven of their last nine and sit five and a half games back from a Wild Card spot. If this is the difference between them a playoff spot in about 60 days, these two aren't going anywhere. It could still get a bit worse, and they could still be safe. The Braves were buyers in 2021, when they were nine games back and under .500 on July 30.
Sure, they did less when in a playoff spot last season, but they still haven't been sellers in a while.
It shows how much that 0-7 start is still plaguing them. Even if they had won three of those games, they'd be 29-27 and on the heels of the Cardinals and Giants for the third wild card. This idea of selling Ozuna and Iglesias wouldn't even be happening, at least not at the end of May.
Since they were labeled as potential up for grabs, might as well look at why.
These two veterans are on expiring contracts. It's unlikely the Braves bring both or either one of them back next season. Ozuna is 34 years old and the power isn't like it was in years past. However, his on-base clip of .425 is making up for it. Iglesias has struggled this season. Home runs off his slider have been a killer. His previous dominance could still make him enticing to a team looking to bolster the bullpen. They might think they can ditch or adjust the slider and get him back to form.
Even if the Braves do throw in the towel on this season and offload expiring contracts, it doesn't mean a rebuild is coming. A minor retool ahead of next season is plausible. But a full rebuild isn't coming. They still have some stars and promising young talent to utilize, and next season might see them spend again with a reset luxury tax.
These are also two players that could net the Braves ready-now talent for the more long-term.