What Quality Outings From Bryce Elder Mean For The Braves Season
Bryce Elder took the mound and gave the Atlanta Braves a long-awaited clutch start. He pitched six one-run innings, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out two.
“Obviously, we needed somebody to go out there, and I was glad I was able to eat some innings,” Elder said.
He got into trouble in the first inning but was able to get settled in after. He called his first inning “atrocious,” though he felt his stuff was fine.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said the night before that Elder having an efficient outing was important to a win. The bullpen got worked in the 10-4 loss on Tuesday night, and a good day from a starter would take the pressure off.
He got what he had hoped for. He commended the adjustments by Elder to get as many innings in as he did.
“He regrouped and was really efficient to go through six,” Snitker said. “...That was huge.”
Elder threw 27 pitches in the first inning but averaged 14.4 pitches per inning the rest of the way. Even with the early command troubles in the first, he still managed to throw 63% of his 99 pitches on the day for strikes.
A dry spell from Braves bats early on in the game had him leaving the game as the losing pitcher of record. However, a game-tying single by Michael Harris II in the bottom of the seventh got him his third no-decision of the season.
Last season, he had two starts where he allowed one run or fewer. He had 13 such outings during his All-Star season in 2023.
With the struggles, both in performance and health, the rotation has faced in just the first month, qualities outing from Elder do a lot. Besides taking the pressure off the bullpen, it helps keep the team in the game and buys the offense time to string runs together.
This team loves its late rallies, but it has to be in a spot where it’s not insurmountable. Elder’s day, along with a clutch performance by Daysbel Hernandez to get out of the top of the eighth inning, the game was 1-1 heading into that golden frame.
The team is slowly climbing out of the hole it dug itself in early. They’ve won 10 of their last 17 games (.588 winning percentage). At this pace, they could still pull out 91 wins, even after the 0-7 start. The rotation coming back down to Earth would propel this slow turnaround up another notch. It's a long season, but every game matters more than you would think.
Another major test still faces the Braves: Winning on the road. They’re 2-11 so far, and they haven’t found a destination outside of Atlanta that’s been good to them. With six games on the road, Elder will be out there looking to pass another test along with the rest of his teammates.