Bullpen Implodes Late As Braves Winning Streak Snapped
The Atlanta Braves were in a prime spot to pick up their fifth win in a row. They went into the sixth inning up 4-2 after two guys named Blewett and Bummer combined for two earned runs over five innings. Even when it was tied 4-4, there was a chance. Then, it all just unraveled. The Cardinals put up eight unanswered runs to win 10-4. The winning streak came to a grinding hault.
They tried to use an opener and bullpen their way to a win. It didn't pan out, to say the least.
Six of the runs allwowed came in the final two innings. Enyel De Los Santos allowed the three runs in the eighth and Nathan Wiles, making his Major League debut, allowed three runs in the ninth.
After allowing a single run in his first six appearances, De Los Santos has now allowed six runs in his last four appearances.
Rafael Montero is also starting to experience a rough patch after a scoreless run to start his Braves tenure. Since his three scoreless appreances, he's now allowed earned runs in back-to-back appearances. He allowed the game-tying runs in the sixth inning to make it 4-4.
After a strong weekend against the Minnesota Twins, the bullpen hasn't had it outside of a couple outliers this series. In the 7-6 win on Monday, closer Raisel Iglesias allowed three earned runs in the top of ninth to turn what looked like a sure win into a nailbiter.
Snitker is looking for another strong day from his starting pitcher to help ease the pressure from the relief core.
"We need a good start," Snitker said looking ahead. "That's the key. We need Bryce [Elder] to be efficient and chew up some innings."
A strong outing from Elder would be a huge help, but it would require a first on the season.
Elder enters his next start with a 7.20 ERA in three starts. He's certainly eaten innings before this season. His pitched six innings in his April 11 start. However, he gave up five earned runs in that one. The fewest runs he's allowed in an outing is three, and that was when he pitched only four innings.
The Braves still have a shot to win the series when they face the Cardinals in the series finale on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 12:15 p.m.