Atlanta Braves get Boost to Starting Rotation
The Atlanta Braves are getting a familiar face back on the mound. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano, starting pitcher Spencer Strider will start Monday’s home game in North Port against the Boston Red Sox.
No details have been reported as to what is to be expected out of him in his first outing - for example, number of innings or pitch count.
Strider had been expected to make an appearance in a Spring Training game. He had been making substantial progress in his rehab. Each session has come with a good report.
A report from earlier in March noted that he could be back in the rotation by the end of April.
However, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reported that there is now a chance Strider could be back as soon as the middle of April.
Strider was sidelined with an elbow injury just two starts into the 2024 season. He didn’t undergo Tommy John surgery, but he was still required to sit out the remainder of the year.
Once he’s back, FanGraphs has projected that you will see Strider be one of the top arms in the rotation. He is projected to finish with an 9-5 record, a 3.20 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 119 innings pitched, a 1.10 WHIP, a 2.9 WAR and a 3.05 FIP.
In 32 starts during his last full season, he finished with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and a 109 ERA+ in 186 2/3 innings. He led the National League in strikeouts with 281. This earned him an All-Star appearance, and he finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting.
Once he returns, he will help bolster a rotation that saw Max Fried and Charlie Morton depart over the offseason.